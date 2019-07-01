‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Catelynn Lowell And Tyler Baltierra Open Up About ‘Very Special Day’

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra had an extra special weekend. According to a report from Us Weekly, they had an opportunity to visit the daughter that they placed up for adoption 10 years ago. Both reality show stars shared their excitement about the big day on social media.

“Today is a very special day we get to see Carly and her parents,” Catelynn wrote on Twitter.

Tyler took to Instagram to share a photo of his 4-year-old daughter Nova, and wrote, “I’m so blessed that this beautiful little angel gets to see Carly this weekend! There really isn’t anything more precious to witness as a father than all of his girls together.”

With the post, he included the hashtags “adoption” and “birth parent strong.”

Catelynn and Tyler were introduced to audiences on Season 1 of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, the young couple found out they were expecting a daughter together. They made the difficult decision to place their daughter up for adoption. They continued to share their story on Teen Mom OG, and they have been sharing it for the past decade. On the show, their adoption journey has been chronicled as well as the many ups and downs in Catelynn and Tyler’s lives.

In 2015, Catelynn and Tyler welcomed their daughter, Novalee. The couple tied the knot later that year. On the last season of Teen Mom OG, fans watched as the couple decided they needed a trial separation. During that time, the couple lived apart while working on themselves. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Catelynn revealed that the trial separation was “blown out of proportion.” Catelynn explained to E! News that when people heard the couple were taking a trial separation, many assumed they would end up divorcing, but that wasn’t the case.

Loading...

“It wasn’t even like that. I feel like when we said the word ‘separation’ people blew it out of proportion of what it really was. It wasn’t as severe as how people were thinking it was.”

The couple is now living back together and is stronger than ever. Not only that, but they also recently welcomed their newborn daughter Vaeda. Catelynn gave birth to the little girl back in February, and they revealed that they named her after the main character from the hit ’90s movie My Girl.

Catelynn and Tyler are currently appearing on the new season of Teen Mom OG. Fans can tune in to all-new episodes on Monday nights.