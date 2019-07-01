‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers: Reality Steve Shares New Season 6 Couples Scoop

Filming is over for Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, and spoilers about which contestants left coupled up are beginning to emerge. Spoiler king Reality Steve is dishing out some details and rumors are swirling about other pairings.

According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, Caelynn Miller-Keyes had an intense experience during Bachelor in Paradise. Spoilers indicate that she connected with Dean Unglert early in filming, but the gossip king says via Twitter that Dean gave Caelynn his rose at the third rose ceremony and then he quit the show.

Apparently, Dean felt as if he didn’t see his relationship with Caelynn continuing post-filming at that point. She started to connect with Connor Saeli, from Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette run, but Reality Steve’s spoilers tease that Dean returned.

Dean apparently said that he wanted to be with Caelynn and spoilers indicate that she left filming at that point with him. Can this relationship really go the distance? Unglert has developed a bit of a reputation since first appearing on Rachel Lindsay’s Bachelorette season, so fans may be skeptical as they watch all of this play out.

Unglert dated both Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard from the franchise, at the same time. He then did The Bachelor Winter Games last year and left filming with Lesley Murphy. After that relationship ended, he told Access that he would never date anyone from the franchise again, saying that all of them are fake.

Reality Steve shared another interesting Bachelor in Paradise spoiler tidbit Sunday night, via Twitter. Some fans had heard rumors that Connor and Whitney Fransway from Nick Viall’s season were now together. However, apparently, this pairing didn’t come about as a traditional BIP romance.

(BIP SPOILER): Whitney Fransway (Nicks season) went to Chris & Krystal’s wedding & met Connor. They hit it off. Connor is on the show waiting for Whitney to join. She never does, so he leaves. Whitney finally comes on, but Connor isn’t there. So she leaves & they’re together now. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 30, 2019

The Inquisitr previously detailed that there is at least one engagement in Season 6, but this one isn’t from a typical relationship either. Reality Steve says that Demi Burnett and her girlfriend from home spent much of filming in Mexico and got engaged in the finale.

Additional Bachelor in Paradise spoilers that are swirling around tease some other potential couples coming out of Season 6. The spoiler Instagram account @all.things.bachelor teases that John Paul Jones and Tayshia Adams were a couple for a while, but they split before leaving Mexico.

Loading...

Becca Kufrin’s of The Bachelorette contestant Clay Harbor may have found love after splitting from Angela Amezcua a few months ago, as he and Nicole Lopez-Alvar are reportedly an item. In addition, Chris Bukowski returned to the show once again and he seemed to hit it off with Katie Morton.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour are believed to still be going strong as well, and buzz about their pairing has been swirling for some time now. So far, Reality Steve hasn’t confirmed these other rumored couples, or shared any additional engagement spoilers.

Several couples from last summer are still together and fans are hoping to see the same kind of success in Season 6.

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers tease that it’s going to be a wild run, and fans will get to check it out for themselves beginning on August 5.