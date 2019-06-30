‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals The ‘Worst Thing’ She’s Done After A Breakup On Twitter

What did she do out of 'anger'?

Kailyn Lowry took to Twitter on June 28 to reveal the “worst thing” she’s done after a breakup.

Following highly publicized splits from former husband Javi Marroquin and ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, the Teen Mom 2 star and mother-of-three admitted to her fans and followers that she’s taken to social media out of anger in post-split tweets.

“I think the worst thing I’ve done was post relationship problems on social media,” she explained to her online audience. “In anger & just venting.”

Lowry is currently single, having split most recently from her third son’s father, Lopez.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 saw on the show, Lopez was accused of cheating on Lowry numerous times during their relationship, even when she was pregnant with their now-1-year-old son. In fact, things between the couple were so tumultuous that they actually parted ways before Lux Russell was born.

Although Lowry and Lopez attempted to work things out with one another on a number of occasions, a reconciliation doesn’t appear to be possible at this time. As for Lowry’s past relationship with Marroquin, that came to an abrupt end when he was deployed in Qatar and now, years later, he is preparing to marry another woman, Lauren Comeau, with whom he shares one young son.

Lowry shares a 5-year-old son, Lincoln, with Marroquin, and a 9-year-old son, Isaac, with her former boyfriend, Jo Rivera, who is now married to Vee Torres.

In addition to her relationship drama, Lowry has also dealt with drama with the women that her former partners have moved on with. However, while she and Torres used to feud with one another fairly frequently, they are now on great terms.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for Lowry and Comeau, who’ve never gotten along.

During an episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos, earlier this year, Lowry opened up about why she was able to reconcile with Torres, but not with Comeau.

“Why can’t I have a relationship with Lauren like I have with Vee?” Lowry wondered, via The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “I’m going to tell you… Vee and I grew up together. That’s what it is. I became a mom and I had to navigate those feelings [I had about Vee]. Did I want Jo? No, I didn’t want him, but I also didn’t want anyone else to have him.”

Lowry and her co-stars are currently in production on Teen Mom 2 Season 10, which is expected to air on MTV later this year.