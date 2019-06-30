Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Recommended Psychotherapist Has Disappeared In England

Concerns are mounting for a prominent psychotherapist who has been promoted and recommended through Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle website and blog, Goop.

The Daily Mail is following the disappearance of Vanessa Hodge who was last seen leaving her home in Dulverton, Exmoor, in the southwest of England on May 29 when a neighbor saw her exiting her home. Hodge, 49, was driving a beige Fiat Panda, which was found by police in a hotel parking lot five days later near the ocean in Porlock, Somerset, and it had a parking ticket on it from May 30.

Friends are speaking out to the media to say that this behavior is unusual for Hodge, and her disappearance has been “devastating.” One friend spoke out to say that Hodge is a wonderful and thoughtful person.

“She is an incredibly kind and sensitive person. I really hope there’s some good news soon.”

Dr. Hodge has been praised by Paltrow and Goop for her stress and pain relieving methods, particularly for pregnant women and babies. Paltrow has been familiar with Hodge’s work for years, and has followed her since she had a clinic in London. The doctor has recently opened a new clinic near her home in Cornwall.

Before working in England, Hodge had been a fashion photographer in New York, shooting models like Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss.

A spokesman from the Avon and Somerset Police have given details about Hodge, saying that she remains missing.

“This remains a missing person inquiry and we are keeping an open mind. We are still appealing to anyone with information to come forward.”

Through her website Goop, Paltrow wrote that she was referred to Hodge by nutritionist and friend Amanda Feer, sharing that, “Vanessa Hodge is trained in yoga, craniosacral therapy, mindfulness, and psychotherapy, making her a wholly intuitive practitioner. Her mix of healing techniques are an effective remedy for stress, as well as neck and back pain.”

Paltrow has actively promoted Goop on both sides of the Atlantic, and this weekend, the lifestyle goddess is in London for her health summit, In Goop Health, reports The Guardian. The Goop event is in competition with the Glastonbury Festival, with Goop ticket prices ranging from $50 to $5000, and all are sold out.

Several doctors and therapists affiliated with Goop are running sessions and seminars at the event, including breathing and transformation coach Stuart Sandeman who describes his workshop as “like therapy without the words.” Sandeman says that he likes to run workshops at all price levels, and is “quite amazed” at the price of the tickets for Paltrow’s event.