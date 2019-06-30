’90 Day Fiancé’: Andrei Castravet And Elizabeth Potthast Fight Over Birth Plan

On tonight’s episode of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Potthast are at odds again about Elizabeth’s family and the role they play in their lives, according to a report from Hollywood Life.

Elizabeth met Andrei on a dating app and after getting to know each other, she traveled to meet him in-person in Dublin in 2016. The couple quickly fell in love and Elizabeth applied for the K-1 visa to bring her Moldova-native boyfriend to the United States. Eventually, the couple married and settled in the U.S., but Andrei, who was unemployed during filming, had a difficult time getting along with his wife’s family.

During last week’s episode of the show, Andrei got into an argument with his sister-in-law, Jenn. In the same episode, his other sister-in-law, Rebecca, decided to host a baby shower to celebrate the couple’s pregnancy, but things got tense when Andrei didn’t get his way, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The Moldova-native had requested Jenn be excluded from the upcoming baby shower, but Rebecca wasn’t having it, and made the decision to include Jenn in the festivities.

This week, the drama continues. During tonight’s episode, it’s revealed that Elizabeth’s family would like to be in the delivery room when she gives birth, but she’s unsure what to do because her husband wants the birth of their first child to be a private affair.

Andrei has made it clear that he would like the delivery room to just include Elizabeth, himself, and the necessary medical personnel. Elizabeth finds herself conflicted because she wants to honor her husband’s wishes, but she also doesn’t want to hurt her mother and sister by excluding them from such an important moment.

“I don’t want negativity in such a moment and I just want to keep them out,” Andrei said. “I wish to share this only just with my wife.”

Andrei insists that his wife lay down the law with her family.

Elizabeth tries to flip the situation by seeing if her husband would allow his own father into the delivery room, but Andrei said that his father wouldn’t be around for the birth of the baby, but will instead visit after the baby is born.

“He categorically says that it’s all about us,” Andrei told his wife.

“In my country [Moldova] when the woman gives birth, it’s the husband present there. And I don’t know what’s the whole thing here in America about all the members being present when you’re giving birth. It has to be private,” he continued.

It’s clear Elizabeth isn’t looking forward to breaking the news to her family.

The rest of the story will unfold tonight on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on TLC.