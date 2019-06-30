Stassi Schroeder And Beau Clark Attend Jax Taylor’s Wedding After Announcing Baby Plans

Stassi Schroeder was a bridesmaid.

Stassi Schroder and Beau Clark appeared to have a great time in Kentucky this weekend, where they attended the wedding of their Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

Throughout the past several days, Schroeder has shared a number of photos and videos on her Instagram page and on her Instagram Stories, many of which included her boyfriend of about a year-and-a-half. In one image, the couple were seen posing together in front of The Kentucky Castle, where Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding was held.

In other posts, Clark was seen goofing off with Randall Emmett, the fiancé of Lala Kent.

Although Schroeder didn’t share any of her own photos of she and Clark at Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding herself, she did re-share an image of the two of them that Clark had posted on his Instagram Stories. In the photo, Schroeder was in her bridesmaid attire, and he was in a dark suit with a matching tie and polka dot shirt.

Prior to Taylor and Cartwright’s big day, Schroeder posted an image of herself and Cartwright that had been taken the previous night. In that image, Schroeder was in a strapless top as Cartwright posed in a white outfit with a sheer overlay.

Schroeder and Clark’s appearance at Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding comes just days after Schroeder spoke to Us Weekly about her plans to start a family with Clark.

“I think I’m ready to have a baby,” she said on June 25 during an appearance at a National Outfit of the Day event. “I’ve never really been someone that’s, like, dreamt about her wedding … but I always knew that I wanted to be a mom.”

According to Schroeder, she feels like she is in a great place in her life where she is able to start planning for her future with Clark, even if her plans doesn’t necessarily happen in the traditional order.

“I know I want to be a mom, so I would rather get knocked up before I waited to have a wedding,” she added.

As for Clark, Schroeder said he is “on the same page” when it comes to kids.

Before striking up a romance with Clark, Schroeder was involved in an up-and-down relationship with radio personality Patrick Meagher, who steered clear of Vanderpump Rules cameras until the show’s sixth season.

Schroeder, Clark, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.