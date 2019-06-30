‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Liam Freaks, ‘He Is Parading His Son In Front Of You!’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of July 1, entitled “Fireworks,” show that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will freak out at his ex-wife. It seems as if Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) plotting has taken its toll on Liam. He will try to convince Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) that Thomas has bad intentions. The promo also shows that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will be in the mood for some romance, while Thomas coaches Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) in the ways of love.

Fourth Of July Fireworks On The Bold And The Beautiful

The B&B clip starts off with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) watching the fireworks. Ridge holds his wife in his arms as they gaze at the night sky. Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) also enjoy their first Fourth of July with the girls. Kelly (Zoe Pennington) and Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) wear matching red dungarees while sitting on their parents’ laps.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video then cuts to Wyatt and Flo during an intimate moment.

“I think people need a second chance for their first love,” Wyatt says. He then kisses Flo on the couch. According to The Inquisitr, the couple will celebrate their decision to move in together by making love.

Given the events that have recently transpired, Wyatt makes a big life decision. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/SevmEnp8iv #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/H3JSiYwwqh — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 28, 2019

Liam Spencer Lashes Out

Liam is on the warpath. He has had enough of Thomas imposing himself in Hope’s life and will lash out. He will tell Hope exactly what he thinks of Thomas, beginning with how he uses Douglas Forrester to manipulate her.

“He is parading his son in front of you and you are falling for it,” Liam will yell. He is beside himself with concern for his ex-wife.

“You’re making him sound like he is some evil, bad guy,” a tearful Hope replies.

“He is an evil bad guy!”

Liam tries to convince Hope that Thomas is not who he pretends to be. But, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Hope may not take Liam’s concerns seriously, especially after his confession.

Liam Appeals To Brooke

It appears as if Liam and Steffy will make love after Thomas drugs Liam’s drink. Liam will be shocked because he does not understand why he behaved so erratically. He will tell Hope that he slept with Steffy. She will be crushed by Liam’s actions and may not take his plea to stay away from Thomas seriously.

Liam will then turn to Brooke and tell her, “I don’t trust him at all.” His gut tells him that Thomas cannot be trusted.

Loading...

Thomas Plans A Proposal

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas will coach his son into proposing to Hope on his behalf.

“You, me, and Hope, we’re going to be a family. But I need your help,” he will tell Douglas. Thomas will coach Douglas to ask Hope to marry his father so that she can be his new mommy.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.