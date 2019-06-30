Lala Kent Debuts New Hair At Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright’s Wedding, Instagram Calls Her ‘Gorgeous’

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are officially married. The Vanderpump Rules couple tied the knot Saturday in a Kentucky castle surrounded by hundreds of family and friends. Most of the cast of the hit Bravo series were in attendance including Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Beau Clark, and SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump.

The cast has been sharing photos on their Instagram stories over the past several days as they celebrated the happy couple during wedding festivities. Lala Kent was also in attendance with fiancé Randall Emmett who shared a photo from the wedding on his Instagram page Saturday evening. The couple posed alongside Jax and Brittany, and Lala was unrecognizable to some fans.

Lala debuted a new hairstyle which fans were not used to, causing some to do a double take when looking at the photo. The makeup designer showed off her new super-blonde locks which she wore wavy down her torso. Lala’s makeup was flawless as usual, but some fans began commenting that they didn’t recognize the reality star at first.

“I didn’t recognize Lala,” one fan wrote while tagging a friend.

Other Instagram users noted how beautiful Lala looked in the comment section under Randall’s photo.

“I love LaLa with blonde hair,” one user commented.

“Lala looks gorgeous!” another added.

Lala was more than happy to attend the wedding and shared a sweet sentiment on her Instagram story before the wedding according to Bustle.

“Tomorrow, two of my best friends will become one. Jax and Britt, I’m honored to be apart [sic] of your magical day. Your journey is inspiring and beautiful,” she wrote. “May no one ever take away from the foundation you have built. You deserve all the love and happiness in the universe.”

Lala, Brittany, and Jax have come a long way after beefing during Season 5 of Vanderpump Rules. Several seasons ago, Jax and Lala were over-the-top flirtatious with one another just after Brittany moved from Kentucky to California. Jax was even caught on camera telling Lala that he wanted to sleep with her, but the duo never took the leap.

Loading...

Eventually, Lala called out Jax in front of Brittany, and the SUR bad boy denied the whole thing which caused quite a ruckus in a Mexican club. The trio has made strides in the seasons since and appears to be closer than ever. Brittany and Jax are expected to attend Lala’s wedding to Randall next April.

Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules will debut later this year.