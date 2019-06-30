’90 Day Fiancé’: Instagram User Claims Azan Tefou’s Family Mocks Nicole Nafziger Behind Her Back

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou were first introduced to the world as a couple during the fourth season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé.

Nicole, a single mother living in the United States, met Azan online and she quickly fell in love with the handsome man from Morocco. During her appearance on the show, Nicole struggled to convince her family, friends, and viewers that Azan genuinely cared about her and actually wanted to marry her. Nicole told her family that she regularly sent Azan money in the past, which became a major flag and they became more convinced that the Moroccan man had dubious intentions and was only pretending to be in love with Nicole in order to gain entrance into America.

The couple is now appearing on the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and Nicole’s family is still suspicious of their future son-in-law. Nicole has also faced quite a bit of criticism from social media users.

Most recently, one Instagram user alleged that Azan’s family have been making fun of the single mother, according to a report from Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

“I am a European Moroccan and I know his aunt. She laugh so hard about Nicole and they all know that Azan is not in love with Nicole and they support him in taking her money. They are NEVER gonne [sic] let him marry Nicole. Sorry for the bad English,” the user wrote.

“He don’t want to leave Marocco. If he wanted to leave he could because his family have family in The Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. He could marry a girl from here but he want a good life in Morocco,” the user continued.

This isn’t the first time someone has come forward claiming to have information on Azan and his intentions.

During an episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Nicole’s stepfather, Joe, said he was contacted via email by someone in Morocco. The mystery emailer claimed that Azan is simply stringing Nicole along for his own personal gain, according to a report from Romper.

Despite the countless negative comments from followers and the growing concern of her family members, Nicole is standing by her fiancé. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nicole isn’t afraid to stand up for Azan whenever social media users question his intentions.

It’s worth noting, the claims made by the mysterious Instagram user have not been confirmed, but fans of the couple can keep up with their story on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on Sundays nights.