‘Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Get Married, See The Groom’s Poignant Tribute To His Dad

The Bravo stars brought a bit of Hollywood to their fairytale wedding-themed ceremony at Kentucky Castle, but they didn't forget their roots.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have tied the knot. The Vanderpump Rules couple got married at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky, on Saturday, June 29, People reports.

The Bravo stars exchanged vows as well as Kyle Chan wedding bands in a fairytale-themed ceremony with *NSYNC alum Lance Bass officiating the ceremony in the castle’s flower-covered courtyard. The bride wore an off-shoulder, white Netta BenSShabu gown, and the groom wore a black Jack Victor tuxedo.

The couple’s 240 guests included their Vanderpump Rules co-stars, many of who were in the wedding, including matron of honor Katie Maloney-Schwartz, bridesmaids Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, and Katie Maloney-Schwartz, and dual best men Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz — as well as SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump.

Other Bravo stars on the guest list included Southern Charm star Shep Rose and former Summer House co-stars Lauren Wirkus and Stephen McGee. Larry Birkhead, the former boyfriend of Anna Nicole Smith, and Instagram star Claudia Oshry were also in attendance.

In one of the most poignant moments of the day, Jax Taylor paid tribute to his father, Ronald Cauchi, by keeping an open chair for him in the front row of the outdoor ceremony. The Vanderpump Rules star honored his late father, who passed away in late 2017, with an empty chair with his picture on it as well as flowers and his ashes. The wedding program also included tributes to Jax Taylor’s dad, as well as Brittany Cartwright’s late grandfather, printed with the message, “We know you’d be here today if heaven wasn’t so far away.”

In an Instagram post ahead of the ceremony that showed the sweet reminder of his father, Jax noted that his dad was always “early.”

Jax Taylor previously told Us Weekly that he planned to reserve a seat for his father at his wedding.

“He’ll definitely have a chair,” Taylor told Us in May. “He’ll have a seat somewhere. I have some ideas.”

Jax, who has been estranged from his mother in the months since his father’s death, also spoke about his late father during the recent Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion. Taylor said his dad would have been happy to see him marry Brittany Cartwright.

“He would have been ecstatic,” Jax said, per Bravo. “He loved Brittany.”

Jax and Brittany’s wedding day was an emotional one, but it was also a dream come true for the bride. The gorgeous Kentucky Castle was a spot that Brittany has dreamed of as her wedding venue ever since she was a little girl.

After Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright exchanged wedding vows, guests were served crab cakes and Kentucky hot browns at a cocktail hour. Signature bride and groom cocktails featured a strawberry tequila drink, and a blueberry drink made with Kentucky bourbon, according to People.

The Kentucky Castle’s greenhouse later served as a reception hall, where guests were later served a choice of filet mignon, chicken cordon bleu, or mushroom ravioli, as well as blue champagne.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo.