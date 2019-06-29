Marianne Williamson Echoes Andrew Yang And Says ‘Mic Was Not On’ At Times During Debate

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, the author, self-help guru, and activist who caught the attention of Thursday’s debate viewers by talking about love, per The Inquisitr, took to Twitter to reveal that at times during the debate, her mic was not on.

“As much fun as I’ve had laughing at all the understandable hilarious tweets about me today, the mic issue is not funny and yes it did happen. I tried a couple of times to jump in and my mic was not on. Particularly wanted in on the subject of race.”

Fox News reports that Williamson’s comments echoed those of fellow Democratic candidate Andrew Yang, whose followers began the #LetAndrewSpeak hashtag after he told supporters that at times during the debate, his mic was not on.

“There were also a few times, FYI, where I just started talking, being like, ‘Hey, I want to add something there,’ and my mic was not on.”

Per The Inquisitr, Yang had just two minutes and 58 seconds of speaking time and has a history of being left off of MSNBC graphics with lesser-performing presidential candidates.

As for Williamson, she received the third-least airtime with four minutes and 58 seconds. The 66-year-old author has expressed skepticism of the pharmaceutical industry and its intentions and received criticism for her views on vaccination after claiming that it’s “Orwellian” that governments can make vaccines mandatory. However, Williamson says she is not “anti-vaccine.”

I actually don't loathe plans. https://t.co/Ul4h0WQ4p8 — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) June 29, 2019

Public reaction to Williamson was both positive and negative, although most couldn’t deny that her presence was at least amusing.

“UNDER FEC REGULATIONS, MARIANNE WILLIAMSON CANNOT HARNESS LOVE FOR POLITICAL PURPOSES,” journalist Jim Geraghty jokingly tweeted during the debate.

New York Magazine columnist Josh Barro joked on Twitter that Williamson should be elected “just to see what it would be like.”

Progressive media watchdog group FAIR, claims that the owner of MSNBC, Comcast, is one of the biggest lobbying spenders in Washington and focus their positive media coverage on Joe Biden. Yang and Williamson’s accounts of mic problems could be technical difficulties, but many of their supporters have begun doubting the fairness of MSNBC’s coverage of the debate.

Tulsi Gabbard, who was in Wednesday’s debate, received the only negative question and said during a Fox News interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight that there was “clear bias” against her at the debate, per The Washington Examiner. Regardless, Gabbard said that she used her time as best as she could to address the issues she believes are important.