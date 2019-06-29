Zoe Kravitz And Karl Glusman Tie The Knot In France For Their Second Wedding

Zoe Kravitz is officially a married woman!

The Big Little Lies star married actor Karl Glusman in Paris on Saturday, Entertainment Tonight confirms. The couple got married in a civil ceremony back in May but wanted their Parisian nuptials to be more extravagant for their celebrity friends. Kravitz and Glusman’s famous friends joined the couple for their rehearsal dinner on Friday, June 28. Star sightings for the big day included Denzel Washington and Chris Pine, who were in town for the wedding. Kravitz’s Big Little Lies co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley were also in attendance for her big day.

The wedding took place at Kravitz’s father, Lenny’s home. The actress’ famous mom Lisa Bonet and husband Jason Momoa were also there to watch the bride say “I do.” People reports that Lenny’s house, which the rock star has owned for more than 13 years, is a three-story, eight-bedroom, 18th-century mansion in one of the city’s most exclusive neighborhoods. The home also has an immense side and back garden and was once owned by a government minister. Guests at the ceremony also enjoyed Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat paintings throughout the home.

See Zoe Kravitz, Her Famous Family and the Big Little Lies Stars at Her Wedding Rehearsal Dinner https://t.co/TkM7NlIOTa — People (@people) June 29, 2019

The Divergent star and the Stonewall actor have been dating since 2016. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Kravitz shared that her new husband proposed to her back in February. The actress shared details about how the couple came to be, even revealing that Glusman had a crush on her before they met in a bar. She said soon after, they moved in together and Glusman was proposed to her in a small and intimate way.

“He nailed it,” she also said of the Nocturnal Animals star’s proposal, which included lighting candles and playing Nina Simone music in their living room.

“And I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”

“I can be my weirdest self around him,” she added.

“It’s so relaxing to be around someone where you can be a hundred percent how you feel.”

Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern were all in attendance. https://t.co/9lPuaheyKf — Us Weekly (@usweekly) June 29, 2019

Loading...

She also admitted that, at the time of meeting Glusman, she wasn’t looking for anything serious but fell in love with the actor. Kravitz also said that she felt grateful that she didn’t meet her partner “on an app” or “on a set.”

This is both Kravitz and Glusman’s first marriage.

Kravitz can be seen on the second season of Big Little Lies on HBO.