Carrie Underwood Fangirls Over Janet Jackson Acknowledging Her While Performing At Glastonbury

Earlier today, both Carrie Underwood and Janet Jackson performed on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival. According to their official website, Carrie Underwood performed second, and Jackson was the fifth act to take the stage.

Once Carrie’s set was over, she stayed around to watch Janet’s show. The “Good Girl” hitmaker shared a video to her Instagram of Janet on stage, which has been watched over 346,000 times.

The clip is of Jackson doing what she does best: entertaining a crowd. While in the middle of a song, Janet looks to the side of the stage where Underwood is watching her. Janet looks right at her, points, and blows her a kiss. In the background you can hear Carrie expressing her excitement, letting out her inner fangirl.

“When one queen recognizes another,” one user commented.

“Now you know how it feels when you do the same thing to us,” another shared.

“This is exactly how I feel whenever you notice me in a crowd,” a third mentioned.

Carrie’s Glasto setlist was short, but sweet, per Setlist.

“Church Bells” “Cowboy Casanova” “Last Name” “Cry Pretty” “Before He Cheats”

Janet, on the other hand, performed a whopping 21 song setlist with two interludes, which Setlist also noted.

“Trust a Try” “If” “What Have You Done for Me Lately” “Control” “Nasty” “R&B Junkie” “The Best Things in Life Are Free” (Luther Vandross & Janet Jackson cover) “All for You” “Come On Get Up” “Rock With U” “Throb” “That’s the Way Love Goes” “Made For Now” “T.V.” (interlude) “State of The World” “The Knowledge” “Let’s Dance” (interlude) “Miss You Much” “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” “Alright” “Escapade” “Black Cat” “Rhythm Nation”

After Janet’s set, fans took to social media to express their thoughts, which The Inquisitr reported.

“@JanetJackson @GlastoFest was amazing. Come back to the UK for a full on tour ASAP!” one user tweeted, wanting more from the star.

In July, she will start the second leg of her “Metamorphosis” Las Vegas residency. The shows have been a huge hit, and have received rave reviews, which The Inquisitr previously reported on.

Carrie Underwood is currently embarking on the U.K. leg of her “Cry Pretty Tour 360” to support the album of the same name. The tour started in May in Greensboro, North Carolina, and has visited multiple states across North America. In September, she will start the second North American leg in San Diego, California, and is scheduled to finish the tour in Detroit, Michigan, on October 31.

