‘Game Of Thrones’ Stars Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Celebrate Their First Anniversary In London

Married Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have been spotted out and about in London celebrating their first wedding anniversary and his completion of a wellness program in Connecticut for stress and alcohol use.

The Daily Mail reports that the couple seemed happy as they walked around the city one year after they tied the knot on her family estate in Scotland last year. Both were dressed casually as they were engaged in conversation.

A source close to the couple explains that since Harington got out of treatment in Connecticut, he has returned to London to spend the summer with his wife.

“Since Kit left the Connecticut wellness center, he is back in London with Rose. The two are enjoying the summer, spending time with family and friends. Kit seems well. And Rose seems happy that he is back in London. While he was in Connecticut, she was laying low. It seemed their focus was just getting Kit feeling better. And he does look better. Kit and Rose seem happy.”

Harington has been forthright in reference to his struggles with anxiety and depression since Game Of Thrones wrapped. He says the show was 10 years of his life, and it’s been an adjustment figuring out how to cope with his sudden rise to fame.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie emerge after celebrating anniversary https://t.co/Zli4Cf9CJg via @DailyMailCeleb pic.twitter.com/Uf9RaN8LHj — Kit Harington (@KitHarington10) June 29, 2019

Harington explains that when he started the series he was 22, and when it ended, he was 32, adding that it has been the most bizarre decade of his life. In that time, he also met his wife and got married, so that “what now” feeling is natural.

The Game Of Thrones star reportedly stopped drinking as he started rehearsing for his turn on Saturday Night Live in an effort to get control of his life.

The 2018 wedding of Harington and Leslie was a true Game Of Thrones affair with members of the cast and crew assembling on her family’s property in Aberdeenshire in the Scottish town of Huntly, reported The Inquisitr. The local paper printed the announcement in advance of the ceremony.

“Christopher Catesby Harington will marry Rose Eleanor Arbuthnot Leslie on Saturday, June 23.”

The celebration was held at the home of her parents, Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire at the 12th-century Wardhill Castle. The family also owns Lickleyhead Castle in the northeastern corner of Scotland which is available to let on Airbnb with Rose Leslie’s mother as the host and the lady of Clan Leslie.