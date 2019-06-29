Janet Jackson Performs Nostalgic Set At Glastonbury With A Few Surprises: ‘Smashed It’

After a lot of buzz and anticipation, Janet Jackson performed at the iconic Glastonbury Festival earlier today. The “Made For Now” legend entertained the crowd on the event’s main stage, also known as the Pyramid Stage.

Prior to her performance, reports stated that her show would be the weekend’s “most exciting set,” which The Inquisitr previously reported on.

Jackson’s set list came with a lot of surprises. Instead of only singing her greatest hits, she gave her audience more than what they bargained for, performing a number of album cuts which aren’t featured often.

The BBC shared a live broadcast link for fans who didn’t attend.

Janet rocked an all-black ensemble with a pair of boots, slightly reminiscent of her Rhythm Nation 1814 era, which is celebrating 30 years since its release later this year.

According to Setlist.fm, the “Because of Love” hitmaker’s consisted of a whopping 21 songs with two interludes.

“Trust a Try” “If” “What Have You Done for Me Lately” “Control” “Nasty” “R&B Junkie” “The Best Things in Life Are Free” (Luther Vandross & Janet Jackson cover) “All for You” “Come On Get Up” “Rock With U” “Throb” “That’s the Way Love Goes” “Made For Now” “T.V.” (interlude) “State of The World” “The Knowledge” “Let’s Dance” (interlude) “Miss You Much” “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” “Alright” “Escapade” “Black Cat” “Rhythm Nation”

After her highly tipped set, social media reacted instantly.

“@JanetJackson Smashed it. Please come and tour the UK @GlastoFest,” one user shared on Twitter.

“@JanetJackson was amazing. What a star! That’s how you do it! Pure joy! Thank you for all the music and giving me life and joy,” another fan tweeted.

“Janet Jackson just ended on a medley of Rhythm Nation tunes at Glastonbury and it was immense,” another shared on Twitter.

“@JanetJackson @GlastoFest was amazing. Come back to the UK for a full on tour ASAP!” a fourth user tweeted, wanting more from the star.

Glastonbury was Janet’s first U.K. performance in eight years. With that, Bustle has speculated on the possibility of her announcing a U.K. tour after the oft-discussed appearance.

Aside from Jackson’s stage presence, another thing that stood out was one of her dancers, which a user noted in a tweet, praising Janet for showing versatility.

“Janet Jackson has a plus-size dancer. A woman who’s not thin. I love her. I wish this had been a thing in the nineties. Can I change career because I can f****** move…?”

In July, she will start the second leg of her “Metamorphosis” Las Vegas residency. The shows have been going down a storm and receiving rave reviews, which The Inquisitr previously reported on.

On Instagram, Janet has over 3.6 million followers.