Tulsi Gabbard Says Democrats And Republicans ‘Turn A Blind Eye To The Problems Of Their Own’

Presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard used her recent appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher — available on YouTube — to criticize both Democrats and Republicans for failing to take the necessary steps to secure the elections from interference, and instead, choosing to battle with each other.

“The problem is whether it’s Republicans in leadership or Democrats in leadership, they’re talking about how much they care about the security of our elections, but they’ve failed to do anything about it. They’ve failed to pass my legislation or other people who introduced similar pieces of legislation. It’s all talk.”

Maher brought up President Donald Trump’s recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in which the pair laughed about “fake news” and election interference, per The Inquisitr. Gabbard responded by saying that politicians need to start focusing on the real mission of putting the interests of the American people first “above all else.”

“And that is the problem with Washington, whether it’s one party or the other party, they’ll go after the other party, while they turn a blind eye to the problems of their own rather than putting the people first.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gabbard used her time on Wednesday’s debate stage to push her anti-war message and criticize Trump’s “chickenhawk cabinet.” She also created one of the night’s highlights when she confronted Tim Ryan’s push for more United States engagement with the Middle East. After correcting Ryan on his attribution of the 9/11 attacks to the Taliban instead of Al-Qaeda, the 38-year-old Iraq War veteran continued to push back against Ryan’s subsequent call for confronting the people plotting against the U.S. and called out the relationship between Saudi Arabia — a U.S. ally — and Al-Qaeda.

"If Trump really doesn't want to go to war with Iran, he's got to swallow his pride and get back into the Iran nuclear deal." – @TulsiGabbard

Gabbard previously criticized the U.S. for their continued arms deals with Saudi Arabia and, in turn, Al-Qaeda, suggesting the U.S. is supporting the “terrorists who attacked us.” Per The Inquisitr, a U.S.-backed, Saudi Arabia-led coalition in Yemen reportedly paid Al-Qaeda commanders to leave key locations throughout the country as part of deals that allowed the militants to keep their weapons, cash, and supplies.

The presidential candidate also criticized the media for “baseless” smears against her campaign, and the Washington Examiner reports that she believes there was a bias against her at the debate — likely a reference to the fact that she was the only one that was asked a negative question that was critical of her past.

Outside of Gabbard, Trump has received criticism for continuing to do weapons deals with Saudi Arabia following the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which the CIA and United Nations believe was caused by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.