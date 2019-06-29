Ivanka Trump Swoons As K-Pop Band Exo Gives Her A Signed Album At A Dinner In Seoul

Donald Trump attended a dinner at The Blue House as a guest of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, along with daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner. Also invited were the K-pop band, Exo, who presented the U.S. president’s daughter with a signed copy of their album.

The Daily Mail reports that while wife Melania Trump stayed behind in Washington, D.C., daughter Ivanka and her husband accompanied the president to the global summit in Osaka, Japan, and then onto a meeting and a banquet with President Moon in South Korea.

At the dinner, Trump was introduced to the K-pop band, Exo, who had previously met his daughter at the Winter Olympics in South Korea. She was gifted a signed copy of Exo’s album and “couldn’t contain her excitement” as she chatted with the band.

Ivanka Trump had just given a speech the prior day at the G-20 Summit in Osaka on women’s empowerment in front of the world leaders and their spouses.

The South China Morning Post reports that it was daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner who took the proverbial second chair to Donald Trump in his high-stakes meetings in Osaka, and it is thought that the couple could play a larger role in future China negotiations.

Ivanka Trump starts following EXO and CL on Twitter https://t.co/8aZ8bH8UCR pic.twitter.com/1znzG2VQpr — allkpop (@allkpop) February 26, 2018

Pang Zhongying, an international relations expert at Ocean University of China in Qingdao says that Ivanka Trump in particular, who has done business in China using her own brand, will likely play a bigger role on behalf of her father in the country.

“It is likely that Ivanka Trump may play a role in Washington’s China policy. And if she is to take part in politics in the future, her ties with China and understanding of China will be an important asset. Both [Donald] Trump and Ivanka [Trump] have many connections and interests in China.”

But when it comes to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner working in the White House, there seem to be mixed opinions, with the president’s former chief of staff, John Kelly, saying that the couple needs to be “dealt with,” as reported by The Inquisitr.

In an interview after he departed the White House, Kelly suggested that there were influences in the Trump White House, family in particular, who needed to go.

“They were an influence that has to be dealt with.”

Kelly called the couple “dilettantes” and objected to both Kushner and Trump having top security clearances.