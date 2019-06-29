Randall Emmett Arrives In Kentucky For Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright’s Wedding, Fans Wonder If He’ll Film

Fans are wondering if Randall will finally appear on camera in Season 8 of 'Vanderpump Rules.'

The day is finally here. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have made it to their wedding day and the happy couple is currently getting ready to walk down the aisle. Co-stars of the Vanderpump Rules couple have been landing in Kentucky over the past several days, as have other close friends and family ready to celebrate Jax and Brittany’s big day.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd were spotted in Kentucky, confirming that they would be attending the wedding despite Lisa dealing with the loss of her mother over the past week. It was suspected that Lisa wouldn’t be able to be there to support Brittany and Jax, but everything worked out, and the SUR boss will definitely be in attendance.

Lisa and Ken traveled to Kentucky with Lala Kent’s fiance, Randall Emmett, on a private jet. The Hollywood producer posted a photo on Friday evening showing the restaurateurs drinking wine on the plane but deleted it shortly after. Randall shared the picture again Saturday morning, confirming that he would also be at the wedding. Lala is also in Kentucky for the big day, noting it wasn’t easy for her to get there, but she was seen by Brittany’s side getting a pedicure on Friday afternoon.

Randall shared videos all night long on his Instagram story as he partied with some of the cast, including Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark. Cameras were around the Vanderpump Rules cast all night capturing the rehearsal festivities and after party, prompting many fans to wonder if Randall would finally appear on the reality show in Season 8.

“Does this mean your [sic] making your debut this year on Vanderpump!?” one fan wrote on Randall’s Instagram.

It would be next to impossible for Randall to avoid the cameras since Lala is one of Brittany’s bridesmaids. The producer will be around for the wedding and reception, which led many fans to suspect he will make his big reality television debut when Season 8 hits the air this fall.

During the Season 7 reunion, Lala felt the heat from host Andy Cohen and some of her co-stars for not including Randall during filming. Lala noted that her man didn’t sign up for the show while she did, and the SUR hostess wanted to respect his privacy. Randall’s choice to stay off the show is understandable, given his position as a respected Hollywood producer.

To see if Randall makes it on screen, catch Vanderpump Rules Season 8 this November on Bravo.