Scott Disick Doesn’t Want Khloe Kardashian To Date After Tristan Thompson Split

Scott Disick is telling it like it is when it comes to Khloe Kardashian’s dating life.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Scott recently opened up about Khloe’s dating woes, revealing that he doesn’t believe she’s ready to take on a new relationship so soon after splitting from her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

“I’m not dating right now. But I’m enjoying [life]. I love life. I’m just really enjoying my life and my time with my baby and family,” Khloe said of her love life.

“I don’t want her to date. She doesn’t need it right now,” Scott interjected, seemingly being protective over his honorary sister, and she agreed.

“I don’t. I’m so fine not dating right now. I’ve never really put that much pressure on dating. Whoever you are in a room with, that you connect with and there’s chemistry, then that’s who you should date. But I’m just not even in that head space, but you never know what will happen,” Khloe added.

As many fans already know, Khloe and Thompson ended their relationship back in February after the NBA player was busted cheating on the reality star for the second time in the span of a year. This time, he allegedly cheated with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Just last month, sources told the outlet that both Khloe and her older sister, Kourtney, were living the single life, and more than happy about it.

The insider claimed that Kourtney and Khloe were excited to both be single together, which is something that hasn’t happened in a very long time.

The source added that the sisters were enjoying their freedom, and that neither one of them wanted to rush into a romance, revealing that they’ll both get back out and play the field when they feel like the time is right for them.

In the past, Khloe has spoken out about working on her personal growth, trying to get her mind, body, and soul together before allowing another love to come back into heart.

However, Khloe’s former husband, Lamar Odom, has been making headlines as he’s revealed that he wakes up every day hoping for a second chance with Khloe.

As previously reported by People, Odom recently told Jenny McCarthy on her podcast that he would like another shot with Khloe after the pair split due to his infidelity and drug abuse issues.

Fans can see more of Khloe by following the reality star on social media.