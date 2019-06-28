Andrew Yang Has Been Cut Off By MSNBC Many Times Before

During Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate, entrepreneur and presidential candidate Andrew Yang only received two minutes and 50 seconds of speaking time to push his campaign of universal basic income (UBI) of $1,000 a month to combat automation job losses. As The Inquisitr reported, the 44-year-old claimed after the debate that his mic was cut during certain moments.

“There were also a few times, FYI, where I just started talking, being like, ‘Hey, I want to add something there,’ and my mic was not on,” Yang said to supporters after the event. “And it’s this sort of thing where, it’s not like if you started talking, it takes over the [conversation]. It’s like I was talking, but nothing was happening. And it was like, ‘Oh f***.’ So that happened a bit too.”

His remarks pushed his supporters to spread #LetYangSpeak on Twitter and also shine a light on just how many times MSNBC has given Yang the short end of the stick.

One of the more humorous examples is a clip where an MSNBC anchor begins to reference Andrew Yang on a chart of candidates that are speaking at the debates when his television instantly shuts off.

“Oh, my screen just went out!”

Okay, this one is actually really funny. Hat's off on this one, MSNBC. "Who else is on that stage with the former Vice President, with Bernie Sanders, you know Andrew Yang… whoops… my screen just went out!"#LetYangSpeak #YangGang #Yang2020 pic.twitter.com/qvOnhrPbnl — Scott Santens (@scottsantens) June 28, 2019

Aside from the above video, numerous MSNBC graphics have left Yang out. In one instance, Yang was removed from the charts despite meeting both the polling and fundraising thresholds for the first 2020 presidential debate. Per The Inquisitr, other candidates, such as Bill de Blasio, Tim Ryan, and Eric Swalwell, who only met the polling threshold, were included. Another graphic posted on Twitter removed Yang from a collage of other candidates appearing in the debates while including Seth Moulton, who didn’t even qualify.

Yet another image shows seven of the top Democratic contenders instead of eight, which UBI advocate Scott Santens quipped looked “asymmetrically unappealing” before asking if something might be “missing.”

Isn't it kind of odd how @MSNBC went with 7 bars here instead of 8? Doesn't it look asymmetrically unappealing? Does it look to you like something is missing? That number 8 spot belongs to @AndrewYang with 1.1%.#YangGang #Yang2020 pic.twitter.com/HnOtnmBqDT — Scott Santens (@scottsantens) June 26, 2019

According to FAIR, Comcast, one of the biggest lobbying spenders in Washington and also the owner of MSNBC, has focused much of their positive coverage on Biden — both before and after his bid for president. The progressive media watchdog group also claims that MSNBC news personalities belong to the “same elite circle of Washington insiders that Biden has inhabited for the past 40 years.”

Per The Hill, one of Biden’s first campaign events was a big-dollar fundraiser by supporters such as Comcast executive David Cohen. Biden has been attacked for his ties to Wall Street and definitely took the most criticism in the debates, as The Inquisitr previously reported.