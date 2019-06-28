Meghan McCain Reportedly Has Meltdown On ‘The View’ Set

Meghan McCain, a panelist on ABC’s The View, reportedly had a meltdown on the set of the popular talk show, according to a source close to the production, who told their version of what transpired to The Daily Mail.

The daughter of late Senator John McCain allegedly became upset during a commercial break, reported the news site, after she mistook Willamette College of Law Professor Warren Binford for Sarah B. Fabian, a Justice Department lawyer.

What otherwise would have been known as a bump in the road during the live show became a bigger deal, according to the source. Reportedly during the show’s commercial break, McCain became visibly upset and cursed at the show’s executive producer Brian Teta, who can regularly be seen on camera taking some good-natured jabs from the panel of women.

The Daily Mail source claimed that McCain screamed, ”This is some bulls**t! What are you producers good for?”’

She then reportedly turned her anger at Teta and reportedly cursed, asking him “how could you let this happen to me?”

At the end of that day’s show, ABC News had The View co-host Sunny Hostin deliver a legal note of clarity in the final segment, in which she reportedly identified both women by their proper names and roles and explained that they were two different women and two different topics.

McCain then acknowledged she “screwed up” after Hostin read the statement.

The news outlet said they reached out to ABC regarding the incident and they released a statement to The Daily Mail which read, “Meghan has a great relationship with Executive Producer Brian Teta. Their exchange during the commercial break was playful and nothing more. Making something more of it is completely ridiculous.”

Loading...

The View stars McCain, Hostin, Goldberg, Joy Behar and Abby Huntsman, who is currently on maternity leave. Huntsman just welcomed twins with husband Jeffrey Livingston, Ruby Kate and William Jeffrey. She will reportedly return to the series in the fall of this year.

McCain has been a co-host on the show, which was named the most important political television show in America by The New York Times, since 2017. She regularly comes under fire from viewers of the series who have an issue with her uncensored look at both politics and the world. McCain shrugs off her haters and critics on both the show and on her personal social media page.

The View airs weekdays on ABC.