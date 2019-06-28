‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, June 27: Thomas Buys Drugs That Will ‘Do The Trick’

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, June 27 features Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) hosting a beach party. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) was upset because Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) would also be spending the day with them. He did not trust Thomas, especially around Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Steffy pointed out that Hope made those decisions for herself.

At the Logan estate, Hope informed her mother that Thomas would also be going to Steffy’s get-together. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) did not think it was wise for Hope to spend so much time with Thomas. She also reminded Hope that it would be hard on her to see Liam and Steffy together.

In the meantime, Thomas was on a call. He said that he had a big day planned and made plans to see someone. Later, he gave Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) a pep talk. Douglas didn’t want to go to the party, but Thomas was having none of it. He told his son to hug Hope when he saw her.

Later, someone knocked at the door. Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) handed over some drugs to Thomas. Thomas wanted to know if “this stuff is good, it will do the trick?” Vince assured him that it was the best.

Brooke and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) had another disagreement about Thomas at Steffy’s house. They were sitting poolside discussing their children. Ridge wanted Brooke to give Thomas a chance to prove himself. He did not like his wife’s negative attitude toward his son. Ridge opined that Thomas could help Hope find herself again, while Brooke wished that the designer would give her daughter some space.

Loading...

Thomas and Douglas arrived at the cliff house. Thomas encouraged Hope to take his son into the water. Liam glowered at Thomas’ suggestion. He whispered to Steffy that Thomas was using Douglas to get to Hope. Later, Liam also told Hope that he doesn’t trust Thomas.

Steffy went to fetch Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) who had just woken up from her nap. Hope wanted to hold the little girl. However, Thomas felt that she should not spend so much time with her. Steffy gave the baby to Hope who became emotional. Suddenly, she says “Oh, Beth!” and begins to cry. Around her, everyone appeared to be shocked as they wondered if Hope was beginning to lose it.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.