Tiffany Trump Is Shopping For Engagement Rings With Her Boyfriend

Tiffany Trump recently spurred rumors that she might be pregnant, as reported by The Inquisitr. Now, whispers about her personal life are starting once more — but for a vastly different reason. According to The Evening Standard, Tiffany and her boyfriend, Michael Boulos, recently visited luxury jewelry store Samer Halimeh New York while in Knightsbridge and were checking out engagement rings.

Tiffany was in the British capital to join her father, President Trump, on his state visit to the United Kingdom. The 25-year-old stunned in a red off-shoulder gown as she attended the dinner filled with royals such as Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and the queen herself. The California native has the summer off as a student at Georgetown Law.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend, Michael, was born in Lagos, Nigeria, but currently resides in London. He is also the heir to a trading conglomerate worth over a billion dollars. The pair have been dating for around a year, despite their long distance relationship.

The first daughter made their relationship “Instagram official” in early January, when she posted a picture of the two of them in front of a Christmas tree while at the White House.

Now, the relationship may perhaps be heading to the next level. Maan Chakhchir, who manages the jewelry store, released a statement on the couple’s visit.

“Michael Boulos and Tiffany Trump visited our Knightsbridge boutique for around 45 minutes and from meeting them I can say that they are a really lovely couple, very down-to-earth and clearly very happy together,” he said.

“We showed Tiffany all our beautiful diamond and precious gem jewelry from the brand’s main collection and she left with a spectacular diamond friendship bracelet,” Chakhchir added. The bracelet that was purchased cost an estimated eye-watering $633,000.

Chakchir also said that the two spent around 45 minutes in the store, and that the pair was looking at engagement rings.

Loading...

“They seem very much in love. If they get engaged I know that Mr. Halimeh would be perfect for designing the ring,” he concluded.

Before the London trip, Tiffany and Michael had been on a romantic vacation in Cannes, where they were photographed attending the AmFar gala together.

Marla Maples, Tiffany’s mother and Donald Trump’s second wife, has seemingly given her approval to Michael, according to Page Six.

Meanwhile, Tiffany had previously dated Ross Mechanic, a fellow student at Penn, who allegedly is an avowed Democrat. Mechanic is currently employed at Cadre, a real estate start-up founded by Tiffany’s brother-in-law, Jared Kushner. It is estimated that the pair broke up in early 2018.