’90 Day Fiance’s’ Colt Johnson Reportedly Has New Love In His Life After Larissa Dos Santos Divorce

90 Day Fiance’s Colt Johnson and his ex-wife Larissa Dos Santos had a tumultuous and short-lived marriage which saw Larissa arrested for domestic violence multiple times. But it looks like things may be looking up for Colt in the romance department. Reality Tea reports that there might be a new love interest in his life and that she might be from Brazil, Larissa’s home country.

According to Reality Tea, Colton uploaded a photo to his Instagram page recently where you can see him getting cozy with an unidentified redhead. But a post on the 90 Day Fiance Uncensored Facebook page reveals that the mystery woman, Jess, has come forward as they shared screenshots of a post that she’d made on her own Facebook page talking about the relationship.

Apparently, Jess and Colt have not been together for very long but she likes him because he treats her well and has a great sense of humor. Jess also admitted that she’s watched the show, so she knows all about how things went down with Colt’s ex-wife.

“I’m not going to defend him or her,” she said, according to the translation of her post. “It was a relationship that just didn’t work out and life goes on. I’m not going to be rude to anyone, let’s have some empathy to people and their choices.”

Based on his Instagram posts, it looks like Colt is making some improvements in other aspects of his life as well. He’s working out with a trainer so that he can lose weight and improve his physical fitness. Colt admitted that the workouts were tough but seemed committed to the process.

“Second week strong with my coach Lexi,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo with his trainer. “Thank you for being supportive and working with me. I can’t wait to continue the hard work. I only die a little, haha. Do not pray for an easy life, pray for the strength to endure a difficult one.”

The International Business Times reports that Larissa has already responded to the news about Colt’s new love interest. Despite their previous feuds, Larissa seemed pretty easygoing about it in a recent Instagram Q & A with fans.

“Happy,” she said to a fan who asked about how she felt about her ex-husband dating again. “Life goes on.”

As People magazine notes, one of the terms of their divorce agreement stipulates that they cannot speak ill of each other, so that could explain Larissa’s positive attitude. Or perhaps, she truly isn’t annoyed by it. The 32-year-old mother of two has a new man in her life named Eric Nichols, Your Tango reports, so she has moved on as well.