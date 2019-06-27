‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, June 28: Wyatt’s Shocking Decision

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, June 28 reveal that Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) death will have a profound effect on Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). He will do some introspection and realize that he needs to make the most of his life and not take a single day for granted.

After Emma’s memorial service, Wyatt and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) had a very enlightening conversation. Sally was hoping that Wyatt had forgiven her for not telling him about Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) diabolical plans. However, Wyatt dashed any hopes of them ever getting back together.

He told the redhead that he still cared about her but that he wanted to move ahead with Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). Sally was hurt and warned him that one day he would realize that she was the woman who got away. She warned him that no woman was perfect, implying that even Flo had her faults. Nevertheless, Sally told Wyatt that she would always love him.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Wyatt will make a shocking decision. After only dating Flo for a very short while, Wyatt will ask her to move in with him, per The TV Watercooler. He may feel that he has known Flo since high school, but he is sadly mistaken if he thinks that she is still the same person.

Just because we miss #WallyWednesday ???? Which couple is your favorite? Leave a ???? for Wyatt and Sally and ???? for Wyatt and Flo. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Sj5klV1zG9 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 26, 2019

Wyatt dumped Sally because he could not be with someone who kept secrets from him. Little does he know that Flo is harboring a huge secret of her own. B&B viewers know that she only posed as Phoebe’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) birth mother. She was doing a favor for her friend Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) and was paid a hefty $50,000 for her acting skills.

Wyatt would freak out if he knew that Phoebe was actually his biological niece. The little girl’s real parents are Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Flo has been lying to everybody, and Wyatt will never forgive her for that.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Wyatt is smitten with his high school sweetheart. Flo will agree to move into the beach house and they will make love. Although Flo knows that she has betrayed Wyatt in the worst possible way, she still wants to believe that she has a future with the man she loves.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.