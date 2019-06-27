Mariah Carey Flaunts Killer Legs In Iconic Throwback Photo

Mariah Carey is in full throwback mode on Instagram today. The “Songbird Supreme” took to the popular social media platform to share a photo from the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards during which, as she pointed out in her caption, she won absolutely nothing.

In the photo in question, the singer-songwriter is showing some serious skin in the black two-piece outfit she famously wore to the VMAs that year. As those who were around will recall, Carey — who was in her late 20s at the time — sported a black crop top with two spaghetti straps that go over her shoulders, leaving her shoulders and abs fully exposed. Carey teamed her top with a long black skirt that reached down to her ankles, though it boasted a high side-slit that cut the skirt all the way to her hip, showing off her long, toned leg that made quite a few headlines. She completed her ensemble with a pair of very 1990s-looking black heeled sandals.

The now-iconic outfit was deemed by Vogue as one of its 28 most outrageous outfits ever seen on the MTV VMAs’ red carpet.

“Supermodel Cindy Crawford kept things cool in a Versace harness at the 1992 ceremony, paving the way for Mariah Carey’s leg-baring moment (1997) and Rose McGowan’s barely there dress (1998),” the magazine stated.

Carey’s hair was on-point that night, with her long golden locks styled in loose, large waves that bounced off her back and parted on the side for a romantic touch.

The post, which Carey shared with her 8.1 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 60,600 likes and over 2,500 comments within just half an hour of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the pop star flocked to the comments section to engage with her post, both pointing out how good she looked that night and reminding her that she has won enough awards to more than make up for that event.

“Umm but u sure won Best Dressed in my book honey,” one user wrote.

“Your legacy is bigger than any award anyway,” another user chimed in.

“You were the award darling,” a third fan raved, adding a series of clapping hands emoji at the end of the comment.

Throughout her career, Carey has broken a set of records, including spending the most weeks atop the Hot 100 and most No. 1 singles for a solo artist, as Rolling Stones pointed out.