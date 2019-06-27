Shannon Tweed Simmons Posts Touching Memorial To Best Friend Beth Chapman On Instagram

Shannon Tweed Simmons, the wife of KISS bassist Gene Simmons, posted a touching memorial to her late pal Beth Chapman, wife of Duane “Dog” Chapman, after the Dog The Bounty Hunter star’s death on June 26.

The montage of photos, where Simmons was seen wearing a black dress and Chapman, a pink ensemble, appeared to be taken at Simmons’ birthday event. The two friends seemed to be having a grand time, making faces and smiling for the camera.

Simmons then posted her sentiments about her friend’s passing, calling her by her real name Alice.

The website Pop Culture reported that several days before Chapman’s death, Simmons came under fire from fans of the reality star after she posted a message about her friend on Instagram. Followers were angry that Simmons did not clarify why she posted “sweet dreams” regarding Chapman, leading her followers to believe the reality star had already passed. At the time of Simmons’ post, Chapman was hospitalized and in a medically-induced coma.

Chapman cherished her friendship with Simmons, stating in an Instagram post dated March of this year and directed towards her longtime pal, “Happy Birthday to an amazing human and friend a friend who’s [sic] love knows no [boundaries].”

“Being there when you need her, just a short text away when you’re down, a [little] bit of love from her goes a long way… she’s honest and fiercely loyal… life is a gift to be shared with people who love you… [I’m] blessed to have her in my life! Happy Birthday, Doll.”

The late star also recognized her friendship with Simmons in an Instagram snap dated November 2017, where she remarked she could not have made it through her health battles without the support of her longtime friend. Chapman explained that Simmons went to all her doctor’s appointments with her and she was “grateful” for her friendship and support.

On Wednesday, June 26, Duane “Dog” Chapman revealed in a tweet that his wife Beth had died after battling stage II throat cancer.

It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2019

In an interview with Hawaii News Now, Duane said after his wife’s passing that he was trying to cope with the loss, but at the same time, wanted to celebrate Beth’s life and legacy. He also said that although he knew the fateful day would someday come when his wife’s illness became too much for her body to bear, the family still was not ready.

Beth Chapman underwent successful surgery for throat cancer in 2017 but was told in 2018 that her cancer had returned in her lungs. She passed away in Honolulu, Hawaii.