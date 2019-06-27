Janet Jackson And Gladys Knight Hang Out Together In London: ‘There’s My Baby Girl’

Living legend Gladys Knight is currently embarking on a world tour. Last night, she performed at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London as part of the European leg. Another icon who was in the building was Janet Jackson, who she referred to as her “baby girl” in her Instagram upload.

Shared 10 hours ago, Gladys uploaded a video to her Instagram which sees her meeting up with Jackson backstage. As soon as Knight walks into the room, she preaches “there’s my baby girl” before going in for a big hug with Janet. Gladys squeezes Janet as they both share that it’s good to see one another. The pair look very happy to be in each other’s company and ask how each other are.

Gladys is wearing a white garment with see-through sleeves while owning hoop earrings. Janet, on the other hand, is sporting a more relaxed look with a black cap and her coat on with its hood up.

Attached with the video clip are three photos. In the first and second images, Gladys and Janet are having a conversation with each other as they hold each other’s hands. In the third photo, Jackson and her team posed in a photo with Knight.

Knight will continue her tour throughout Europe and will kickstart the North American leg in July.

This weekend, Janet will play the iconic Glastonbury Festival for the first time this weekend. Ahead of her performance, she did a world exclusive interview with The Sunday Times. For the cover, Jackson looked ethereal, which The Inquisitr reported.

In the interview, she opened up about being a mom and slowing down her workload to spend more time with her son, Eissa, per The Inquisitr.

Loading...

“I’ve slowed down a great deal. I don’t rehearse as many hours as I used to because of being with my baby. My days have been cut in half so I can spend that time with him,” the “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” hitmaker explained.

At Glastonbury, Jackson will perform on the Pyramid Stage, also known as the main stage. The festival will take place at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset. Her set will be her first show in the U.K. since 2011. Her last stint of shows took place at Royal Albert Hall, London, for her “Number Ones: Up Close and Personal” tour.

In July, she will start the second leg of her “Metamorphosis” Las Vegas residency.

On Instagram, Janet Jackson has over 3.6 million followers.