Exclusive: WESLEY Returns With Summer Anthem ‘YAYA’

This year’s breakout artist WESLEY premieres the anthem of the summer, “YAYA,” exclusively with The Inquisitr.

He describes his new release as the “perfect party love song,” according to his Instagram caption.

“Sonically it’s back to my roots using acoustic instrumentation…adding in small elements of 808s bringing that modern edge, with soulful island pop vocals.”

“WESLEY brings listeners on a seamless journey from the shore to the club, from Huntington Beach to Nightingale,” states his press release from LA-based management company Fire Tower Entertainment.

Having already racked up over 1 million streams since its December release, WESLEY’s debut solo EP, ​REAL & TRUE,​ was noticed by ​z100,​ ​Billboard​,​ ​KISS FM​, and more.

​”It’s lead single, ‘REMEDY,’ premiered with ​Billboard​, receiving attention as ​Shazam​’s ‘Song of the Day’ as well as placement on multiple of Spotify’s curated Viral Charts,” his press release continues to boast.

“WESLEY partnered with nonprofits ​To Write Love On Her Arms​ and ​Shatterproof​ to release the EP’s second single ‘Don’t Have To Say You’re Sorry.'”

The “1000 Ways” singer wrote the song about his sister and wanted to raise awareness about today’s opiate addiction crisis. Last year, Billboard reported the song as well as his partnerships and activism work.

The release of “YAYA” comes during his world tour which he has already started embarking on. Titled, “The Alive Tour,” it started in Brazil and is scheduled to end there too. In between, it will visit the U.S., Canada, Europe, and more of Latin America.

The tour started in March earlier this year after the release of his single “Sober.” The track remains one his most played songs on Spotify and was featured in Apple Music’s Breaking Pop playlist as well as Brazil Top 100 Pop on Apple Music.

Upcoming tour dates are as followed:

7/22 – Los Angeles, CA

7/25 – Toronto, Canada

9/14 – Lisbon, Portugal

9/15 – London, UK

9/21 – Barcelona, Spain

10/5 – Buenos Aires, Argentina

More tour dates are scheduled to be added in Chicago, NYC, and Philadelphia for the North American leg as well as more Brazillian dates.

WESLEY rose to fame in 2012 with his band Emblem3 and managed to sign a deal with Simon Cowell’s label, Syco. In 2013, their debut album, Nothing To Lose, peaked at No. 7 in the U.S., No. 8 in Canada, and No. 21 in New Zealand. That same year, they won Choice Music: Breakout Group at the Teen Choice Awards. They also toured with Selena Gomez on her “Stars Dance Tour.”

Now embarking on a solo career, WESLEY is ready to make 2019 his most successful year to date.

“YAYA” available everywhere now.