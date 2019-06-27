‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Spoilers: End-Credits Scenes Reportedly Revealed

Warning: This article contains possible spoilers for the Spider-Man: Far From Home end credits.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is less than one week away, and the web-slinger flick is set to put an end to Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many fans thought Avengers: Endgame was going to round out the Infinity Saga, but Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed earlier this year that wasn’t the case.

With just a few days to go until Far From Home, spoilers have already hit the web (pun intended) regarding the plot, and most notably the end-credit scenes. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Far From Home will contain one mid-credit scene and one post-credit scene, and both are definitely worth sticking around for. We Got This Covered detailed the two scenes recently which leaked on Reddit last week.

According to the spoilers, the mid-credit scene will reveal that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Colbie Smulders) are actually Skrulls throughout the entire film. Not to worry, because the Skrulls are still good guys here, much like they were in Captain Marvel.

Apparently, Nick and Maria are working on some sort of secret mission in space, but their characters were needed to give Peter Parker (Tom Holland) encouragement during the film. The specifics of the space mission were not given, but that should be revealed soon as the MCU heads into Phase 4. It was also explained that Nick and Maria haven’t been Skrulls for very long, and they were their own selves during the end of Avengers: Endgame when they attended the funeral of Tony Stark.

The end-credit scene might be the most shocking of all, and it will give Spider-Man film fans a huge chuckle. The spoilers alleged that J.K Simmons is back, reprising his role as J. Jonah Jameson from the original Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire. It wasn’t even known if this iconic Spider-Man character would appear in Sony and Marvel’s new take on the franchise, let alone if the original actor would come back to play the Daily Bugle owner.

In the scene with JJJ, he apparently talks a little bit of smack about Spider-Man, but there’s not much else to the scene.

Loading...

There have been other spoilers for Far From Home that suggest completely different scenarios. Some of these include the reveal of Oscorp, the Sinister Six, the return of Michael Keaton as Vulture, and an appearance from Captain Marvel.

The two end-credit scenes detailed by We Got This Covered cannot be confirmed at this time, but the appearance of JJJ is peppered in spoilers throughout the web and might hold the most water.

To see how it all plays out, catch Spider-Man: Far From Home on Tuesday, July 2.