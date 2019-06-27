Jenna Dewan Is Not Rushing To Get Married Before Channing Tatum Proposes To Jessie J

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum’s breakup is in the spotlight of a new tabloid report which alleges that Dewan is rushing to get married and trying to make sure that her wedding will be bigger and better than singer Jessie J’s, Channing’s current girlfriend. The article alleges that Jessie J also has wedding plans on the brain, which implies she believes that Channing will propose to her sometime soon. The tabloid’s purported insider goes so far as to claim that Jessie wants to be married in London in a traditional ceremony, while Jenna, not to be outdone, wants her nuptials to be outdoors in Malibu.

But celebrity news fact checker Gossip Cop is on the case and they report that In Touch Weekly’s story is fake news. They state that a conversation with a rep from Jenna’s camp has confirmed that the story is untrue. The rep added that the actress/dancer is content in her current relationship with actor Steve Kazee.

As Capital FM notes there have been rumors that Channing and Jessie J plan to get married but that hasn’t been confirmed by either side.

They both seem to be focused on enjoying their time together. Channing was recently seen with his arm around Jessie J as they walked around in London.

But Jessie has also told The Times that she wants to keep their relationship private.

“We’ve needed time to get to know each other. We’ve just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that’s all I’m saying…,” she said.

But despite this acknowledgment that they need their privacy, they do pop up on each other’s Instagram pages.

Earlier this month Jessie J posted a photo of herself on Instagram and tagged Channing as the photographer.

As Comments by Celebs notes, the Magic Mike star made an appearance in her comments section in May, asking if he could be her snack.

People Magazine confirmed that Jenna Dewan was dating Steve Kazee in October 2018 and the announcement was made about three weeks after the news about Jessie J and Channing Tatum came out. Kazee is an actor who has starred in productions on Broadway and is a Tony-award winner. He has also been on TV with appearances on shows like Shameless and Nashville.

He pops up on her Instagram too. In early June she posted a photo of them together and she has her head on his shoulder. But some of Jenna’s fans seemed didn’t seem too supportive of the relationship in the comments section and brought up her ex-husband. But one commenter set them straight.

“So many rude comments on here bringing up her ex,” she wrote. “What happened between them is none of our business. She’s over it, so time for you to get over it… They’re both happy and have moved on, let’s be happy for both of them.”