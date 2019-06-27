Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Wants More Kids, But Realizes It’s ‘Not An Option’ At This Point

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t quite finished growing her family yet, but she realizes that it might not be possible anymore to do so. A source revealed to Hollywood Life this week that the mother of three would like to have more children. However, having just turned 40-years-old in April and still single, she is coming to terms with the fact that more kids may no longer be “an option.”

“Kourtney always knew she wanted more kids at some point in her life, but she’s also beginning to accept the reality that it just might not be in the cards for her any longer,” the source explained, adding that Kourtney’s journey to finding love has been “difficult” and at this rate, she’s not sure she can see herself getting married.

The source continued on to explain that the reality star did freeze her eggs because she believed she would find the “perfect man” someday, fall in love, get married, and have more children. Although this reality is beginning to seem far-fetched, Kourtney is reportedly fine with it.

“She absolutely feels fulfilled, she’s happy, and she’s content with her life as a whole. Kourtney is focused on her career, her three adorable kids, and she’s living her best life,” the source added.

“Another child is no longer a necessity and while it would be great, her happiness is not dependent on that fact whatsoever.”

Of course, everything could change if she meets her perfect man tomorrow. For now, though, she loves her life and loves raising her kids.

Kourtney currently shares three children — Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4 — with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, 36. The two dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2016, per Cheat Sheet. After enduring several years of hardships that took a toll on their relationship, including cheating allegations and Scott’s struggle with drug and alcohol addiction, the couple ended things on not-so-good terms. However, in the last three years, Kourtney and Scott have grown very close as friends and are successfully co-parenting their kids.

Scott is currently dating 20-year-old model Sofia Richie, so the odds of him and Kourtney getting back together are slim, despite fans’ hopes. Kourtney has grown close with Sofia during her relationship with Scott as well, although rumors have recently swirled that there’s been tension between the three stars.

The former couple and the young model have all gone on family vacations together in the past, which may have seemed normal to them, but has raised concerns with Kourtney’s family. In a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney’s mother, Kris Jenner, expressed her fears that Kourtney is still in love with Scott but can’t decide if she wants to be with him. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kris explained that she is worried Kourtney’s window of opportunity is closing and she’ll end up getting hurt.