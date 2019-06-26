Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Phyllis, Adam, And Chelsea Bring The ‘Bad’

New The Young and the Restless spoilers from Phyllis actress Michelle Stafford reveal that this summer will be full of bad intentions from at least three residents of Genoa City.

Earlier this week, Stafford, Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea Lawson Newman), and Mark Grossman (Adam Newman) appeared together on CBS’s The Talk. Stafford recently returned to the role of Phyllis, which she played for 15 years before leaving about six years ago. For the last five years, actress Gina Tognoni portrayed the character, and the actress went when Stafford came back to Y&R from General Hospital. Stafford posted a behind-the-scenes picture of herself with her co-stars, or partners in crime, and proclaimed how excited she is about what they have coming up on the show this summer. This storyline marks the first time Stafford has worked with Grossman and Egan, and she’s enjoying how everything is coming together.

Then, Stafford teased that these three shady characters will bring the bad to Genoa City this summer in such a good way. Recently, according to The Inquisitr, Egan hinted that things won’t unfold the way fans expect. Before she abruptly left town last year, Chelsea and Nick (Joshua Morrow) had a life together, and before that, she was married to Adam.

Meanwhile, Phyllis is trying to reach out to people like Jack (Peter Bergman) and Nick (Joshua Morrow), but it’s unclear if she genuinely wants to make amends, or if she’s trying to stir up trouble. No matter what her intentions, Phyllis keeps finding herself rebuffed by the men in her life. Now, she is looking for revenge in a big way, and Adam offered her an excellent avenue for coming out on top. Phyllis is now the CEO of Nick’s company Dark Horse — a company Jack had a big hand in as well last summer.

As for Adam, his strange Genoa City connection from his time in Las Vegas as Spider the card shark remains a mystery, but it’s quite likely that before the summer is over, all the details will come out, especially since Victor (Eric Braeden) revealed he knows about Chance Chancellor, too.

Many viewers are excited to see what type of trouble these three stir up in Genoa City.

One of Stafford’s followers replied, “Wow!!! You 3 look like the new outlaws of Y&R… this is going to be an exciting summer!”

Often daytime dramas have teenage storylines going as the weather heats up, but this year it looks like Y&R is trying something different with the return of many fan favorites and some high stakes drama.