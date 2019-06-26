Eric Trump Allegedly Spit On By Chicago Bar Employee, And Twitter Has Feelings About This

President Donald Trump’s second son Eric says that he experienced an ugly incident while at a bar in Chicago this week. He says that an employee spit on him and reports detail that both the police and the Secret Service got involved after it happened.

Fox News shares that Eric noted in an interview with Breitbart that the “disgusting act” happened Tuesday night. It is reported that the incident happened at the Aviary cocktail bar, and it seems that the employee in question was taken into custody by the Secret Service.

In revealing the situation, Trump lashed out at Democrats.

“For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility. When somebody is sick enough to resort to spitting on someone, it just emphasizes a sickness and desperation and the fact that we’re winning.”

The Chicago Police Department has confirmed that they were involved in resolving this situation alongside the Secret Service. However, they did not confirm that Eric was specifically the target in the incident.

NBC Chicago noted that the incident took place around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. Their reporting details that the cocktail lounge employee approached Trump and spit on him, but so far, it hasn’t been clear whether the person will be charged.

Eric Trump spit on by employee of Chicago bar, sources say https://t.co/lWagtXas8U pic.twitter.com/705imnqxrD — NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) June 26, 2019

Twitter had something of a field day with this situation as word spread across social media. Many sent their “thoughts and prayers” to Eric and others wondered how anybody connected to this administration feels confident in eating out at restaurants or bars.

“The worker says he didn’t do it, Eric wasn’t his ‘type.'”

Many memes were shared and several people joked that a GoFundMe should be started for the employee who spit at Eric. Some indicated that they were quite proud of Chicago for this one, and numerous tweets noted that the Aviary can probably expect to see an increase in business for a while.

“So sad for Eric! Give him a cage, a foil blanket, cement floor, no toiletries :(“

My favorite part of someone spitting on Eric Trump at The Aviary is not that someone spit on Eric Trump. It's that someone in at Chicago's nicest bar had the option to throw a drink at Eric Trump but was like, "You know how much this cocktail cost? I'm not throwing this." — (((lowrentkicker))) (@lowrentkicker) June 26, 2019

I saw #EricTrump trending and wondered if I should look at why before bed and risk nightmares.

Someone spit on him at a cocktail lounge.

Seems pretty mild considering he stole money from kids with #cancer and kills endangered wildlife for sport.https://t.co/QserIxbvSS — Victoria Brownworth #PrideMonth????️‍???? (@VABVOX) June 26, 2019

It doesn’t look as if Eric himself has mentioned this incident via his Twitter account. He did post a couple of tweets noting how much he loves visiting the Trump property in Chicago, and these tweets seemingly came after the incident at the bar.

Not everybody cheered on the Aviary employee who allegedly spit at Eric Trump Tuesday night. However, it looks like the jokes about the situation significantly outweighed the support for President Donald Trump’s son this time around.