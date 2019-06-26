Mischa Barton Says She ‘Really Dove In The Deep End’ For ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Premiere

The surprise cast member on the MTV revival opened up about her struggles as a young star in Hollywood.

Mischa Barton says she dove in the deep end when she joined The Hills: New Beginnings. The former The O.C. star, who was a surprise addition to the cast of the revival of the MTV reality show, posted a teaser clip ahead of the season premiere. In the clip, Barton says famous people come with a “price tag” on their head. She also revealed that people she once trusted turned out to be “monsters.”

Barton not only dove into the deep end, but she seemed to look for a lifeline on the first episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, titled “I Don’t Hold Grudges…JK!.” In the episode Barton, now 33, opened up to reveal that she “wasn’t prepared” for the level of fame she achieved at a young age while starring on The O.C.

Barton also addressed tabloid rumors about her life in Los Angeles, admitting she’s “had a couple of really bad things happen to me here,” according to TooFab. Barton went into detail about being the victim of a revenge tape from an ex-boyfriend but stopped short of talking about her DUI or highly publicized mental breakdown.

Mischa also had some words for celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, who will be seen later this season on The Hills.

“He just loved coming after me. Perez was a total bully back in the day, he was awful to me and lots of women.”

While Barton said she’s “excited” to reconnect with the group of friends she used to run around with during their Young Hollywood days, she admitted that she is “definitely cautious” on The Hills.

As for why Mischa signed on to a reality show with a cast of Hills veterans that she seems to be only loosely connected to, the actress told Page Six she is hoping that viewers will get to know the real her after only knowing her as The O.C.’s Marissa Cooper, the tragic character she played for three seasons on the Fox drama.

“I think there’s always been a lot of mystery around me, and people always have a lot of questions about who I really am and what I’m really like. I’m not sure that this show will clear up any of that, but what I do think about that is that I am a voice of reason and I am a pretty chill person.”

Ahead of her current reality TV stint on The Hills, Mischa Barton previously made headlines her polarizing appearance on Dancing With the Stars back in Season 22. During her brief time on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, the actress slammed the show’s unflattering introductory packages featuring her and pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

Barton later told TV Guide that viewers didn’t get the full story on what went on behind the scenes and insisted she was having fun on the show, despite the negative way her rehearsals with Chigvintsev were presented.

Ahead of The Hills, Barton told the Post that “everyone always has their preconceived notions” about her and she hopes people can see past that.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on MTV.