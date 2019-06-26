WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Giving Superstar Mega Push Due To His Good Looks

This is one of those moves that seems to be right out of the '80s.

There are times when certain superstars get pushed in WWE and many wonder why that happens and why others aren’t receiving it instead. Lately, that has been the case with a number of superstars on both brands, but it isn’t always popularity or talent that brings about a push. In the case of one Monday Night Raw superstar’s push, it is Vince McMahon’s opinion that this wrestler is very good-looking, hence his constant presence in the spotlight — as recently suggested by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Over the course of the last few months, Baron Corbin has really been at the top of the card for episodes of Monday Night Raw and pay-per-views. At WrestleMania 35, he defeated Kurt Angle in his last-ever match and sent him into retirement.

At Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, Corbin received a WWE Universal Championship shot against Seth Rollins. That ended in a loss for Corbin, but he received a rematch against Rollins at Stomping Grounds this past Sunday, which saw him chalk up another loss.

Now, Corbin is getting yet another title shot when he steps into the ring with Rollins again at Extreme Rules next month. He will team with Lacey Evans to take on Rollins and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in a Winner Take All Double Title Match.

Some fans are wondering what Corbin could have possibly done right to get all these title shots, and it’s simply that he may have been born with good looks.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Ringside News, Vince McMahon is the reason behind Corbin’s push and it really does have to do with his looks. Yes, the rumors flying around claim that Corbin’s appearance and “good looks” are what’s keeping him in the main spotlight on Raw.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer states that Vince McMahon sees Corbin as the type of guy that “women swoon” over. While that may or may not be true, it’s interesting that this would be the reason to have a particular superstar in a top position on the roster.

Back in the day, it was well known that Vince liked superstars who were very tall and overly muscular and had long hair. There was a certain look that the higher-ups at WWE always sought out, but that has changed quite a bit over the years.

While the exact looks that Vince McMahon and others in WWE may be looking for in a superstar have evolved, it appears that “good looks” are still important. As hinted by Meltzer, that does seem to be the case with Baron Corbin’s mega-push and the number of title shots he’s gotten as of late.