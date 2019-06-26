Web Browsing History Shows That Those Involved With Smollett Attack Googled His Name 57 Times After Attack

Chicago police documents show that those involved with the Jussie Smollett attack continuously Googled him after the incident.

At this point, there are so many layers and so much confusion surrounding the Jussie Smollett case that special prosecutors have been called in to take a second look and try to get to the bottom of things. Official documents released by the Chicago Police Department reveal that those who were involved with the case did a lot of research about the former Empire actor after the attack. In fact, web browsing history reveals that they Googled his name 57 times, according to Page Six. The search terms included “Juss” and “Jussie Smollett.” Sometimes the search terms were entered several times per day.

Smollett’s case has been a roller coaster for months now. It all began back in January when the actor told the world that he’d been a victim of a racist and homophobic hate crime. While most were quick to support him and sympathize with him, some details regarding the case did not add up. Before long, the Chicago Police Department stated that Smollett made the whole thing up in an attempt to bolster his own career and get more media attention. He was facing felony charges for allegedly filing a false police report. Those charges were unexpectedly dropped by Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her office, a decision that shocked and angered many.

BREAKING: Video of Jussie Smollett with rope around his neck released by Chicago police https://t.co/iUUh7GqATh pic.twitter.com/bSwJ0wTvXU — Variety (@Variety) June 24, 2019

Ola and Abel Osundairo are the two brothers who were allegedly paid by Smollett to fake the attack. Law enforcement did not reveal if they were the individuals whose electronic data was being analyzed.

It has been reported, however, that Smollett texted Abel Osundairo shortly before the alleged attack.

“Might need your help on the low. You around to meet up and talk face to face?”

After the news of the attack began to spread, Osundairo later texted Smollett to tell him he was sorry for what he had gone through and wished him a fast recovery.

“Bruh say it ain’t true. I’m praying for a speedy recovery. Sh** is wild,” he wrote.

Initially, the cast of Empire was supportive of Smollett. However, the creator of the series, Lee Daniels, has now made it clear that the actor’s days on the show are over, according to Fox News. He’s also embarrassed about how the whole fiasco played out.