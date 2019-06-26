Jenelle Evans Shares Ultrasound Picture On Social Media: Is The Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Pregnant?

Since losing custody of her kids, Jenelle Evans hasn’t been posting too much on social media. On Tuesday, though, the former Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram to share an ultrasound photo. Comments were disabled on the photo, but surely, fans were confused by the post. However, according to Pop Culture, the post wasn’t exactly what some fans may have been thinking.

The photo included a caption which directed fans to click on the link in her bio. The link took fans to an article about celebrity baby announcements. However, none of the announcements actually came from Jenelle.

This isn’t the first time in recent weeks that the former reality show star had fans guessing she was pregnant, though. On June 20, she posted a photo of herself with the caption, “baby bump revealed.” However, Jenelle wasn’t confirming that she was expecting, but rather linking to an article about celebrity baby bumps.

Back in April, Jenelle revealed to E! News that she had undergone a procedure to have her tubes tied.

“I decided to do it because I had constant pain on my left side and I get extremely sick when pregnant. I’m also happy with the number of kids I have now.”

She went on to explain that being back on a regular cycle was “important” to her saying, “In the end I had my left ovary and polyps removed.” She added that doctors “tied my right one though so I still have hormones.”

Jenelle is the mother of three children, but as previously reported by The Inquisitr, she is currently in a court battle to regain custody of her kids. Jenelle and her husband, David Eason, have been in and out of court over the past month, with their most recent appearance happening on Tuesday. Reportedly, the custody battle could take months.

The kids were removed from Jenelle and her husband’s care last month following an incident where her husband reportedly shot her French bulldog, Nugget. Jenelle’s son Kaiser is in the care of his father, Nathan Griffith, while the couple’s daughter, Ensley, is in the care of Jenelle’s mother Barbara. Barbara also has custody of Jenelle’s oldest son, Jace, and has for the past few years. David’s daughter Maryssa was also living with the couple but is currently in the care of her maternal grandmother.

Jenelle Evans shared her life on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. However, she was let go from the show last month and will not be on the upcoming season. Jade Cline from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant will replace Jenelle on the show.