Jenelle Evans Continues To Battle For Custody Of Her Kids, Reportedly The Court Battle Could Take ‘Months’

On Tuesday, Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason were back in court in the ongoing battle to regain custody of their kids. The pair left court without their children, and according to a report from Radar Online, the custody battle could go on for months.

“This will go on for months. Today was a pre-adjudication hearing,” a source told Radar. “Then there will be a adjudication hearing and an outcome.”

“An adjudication hearing is when the CPS agency attempts to prove the allegations.”

The couple lost custody of the kids in their care last month following an incident where David reportedly shot Jenelle’s French bulldog, Nugget. Jenelle’s son Kaiser was placed in the care of his father, Nathan, while the couple’s daughter together, Ensley, is in the care of Jenelle’s mother Barbara. David’s daughter was also living with the couple at the time and is currently in the care of her maternal grandmother.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the visitation schedule hasn’t changed either. Reportedly, the couple will continue to have one visit per week which lasts one hour and is supervised.

Jenelle Evans shared her life on the hit MTV show Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade before being let go from the show last month. She was introduced to audiences on her episode of 16 and Pregnant. Following that episode, cameras continued to follow her story. Her mother Barbara eventually gained custody of Jenelle’s son, Jace.

In 2017, Jenelle and David married. He appeared on Teen Mom 2 for a while before being fired from the show in 2018. Jenelle’s firing came just one year later. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, MTV cut tied with the mom of three in early May. A spokesperson for MTV released a statement at the time to Us Weekly explaining the decision.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Jenelle has already been replaced on Teen Mom 2. Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant cast member Jade Cline has been picked to fill the spot on Teen Mom 2. Reportedly, Jade and the other cast members including Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus have been filming for Season 9B of the show which will air at a later time. Currently, Teen Mom OG is airing new episodes Monday nights on MTV.