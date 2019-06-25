‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: ‘The Walking Dead’ Star, Sarah Wayne Callies, Directs Episode 5

Sarah Wayne Callies will direct the episode that delves into Althea's disappearance.

Sarah Wayne Callies, who starred as Lori in AMC’s The Walking Dead, directed the upcoming episode of the companion series, Fear the Walking Dead.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead got underway, one character was put in immediate strife. Althea (Maggie Grace) was last seen at the end of Episode 1 of the fifth season. After trying to get to the bottom of the mystery surrounding a man in black, she was then taken captive by another figure in black.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this character, first mistaken to be a man, is likely to be a woman, played by Sydney Lemmon. In the upcoming episode (titled “The End of Everything”) of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, viewers will finally find out more about what happened to Althea and the mysterious people that took her.

While this is exciting enough news for fans who have been desperate to find out Althea’s fate, Comic Book has revealed that The Walking Dead actor, Sarah Wayne Callies, will be directing the upcoming episode.

Ryan Green / AMC

Callies is best known in the Walking Dead universe as Lori Grimes, wife to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), and mother to Carl (Chandler Riggs). Lori met her fate in Season 3 of The Walking Dead when she died giving birth to Judith, who is currently portrayed by Cailey Fleming.

This is not Sarah Wayne Callie’s first directing gig either. She has previously had directorial roles in Colony and Unspeakable, in which she also starred.

Considering Callies stared in these series, she found it challenging to direct herself, something she was glad she didn’t have to do with Fear the Walking Dead.

“So far the only thing I don’t like about [directing] is having to direct myself, and so the great joy of the Fear job is I’m not acting in it. And so I get to just focus on connecting with the actors and tracking the story and working with the department heads. It’s so awesome, I love it.”

Callies isn’t the first actor from the Walking Dead universe to have turned to directing an episode either. Colman Domingo, who stars in Fear as Victor Strand, has previously directed an episode of Fear the Walking Dead. Michael Cudlitz, who played Abraham in The Walking Dead, also directed an episode of The Walking Dead.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead returns on June 30 at 9 p.m. with Episode 5, titled “The End of Everything.” The synopsis for this episode is below.