Princess Beatrice Was A Guest Of Karlie Kloss & Josh Kushner At Their Wyoming Wedding

The second wedding of model Karlie Kloss and Trump in-law Josh Kushner was in Wyoming was attended by celebrities from both sides of the pond including Princess Beatrice as a representative of the British royal family.

Town & Country reports that Kloss and Kushner tied the knot the first time in upstate New York in the fall and had a second wedding at Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, Wyoming with a band of famous friends and some family members. Kloss posted an array of photos on her Instagram page which included the York princess, Ellie Goulding, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, and Ashton Kutcher.

Princess Beatrice fit in with the crowd wearing a long blue floral dress for the ceremony and a paler blue chambray shirt during the party later on in the weekend, which involved karaoke and lots of laughter.

The Wyoming wedding festivities served as a reunion of a 2018 trip to Jordan which included Kloss, Kushner, Princess Beatrice, Duchess Meghan’s fashion designer pal Misha Nonoo, Ellie Goulding, Nora Kirkpatrick, and her husband Bryn Mooser.

And while Kloss and Kushner attended the wedding of Princess Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie in October, only one York princess was about the make the wild west weekend in Wyoming, says The Inquisitr.

Karlie Kloss reveals that Princess Beatrice and Ellie Goulding attended her Wyoming wedding celebrations https://t.co/c8kV9i9wPq — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) June 25, 2019

Despite reports that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were at the Wyoming wedding of Josh and Karlie, the couple who work for the Trump administration didn’t attend the ceremony out west, says People Magazine.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner stopped by before the ceremony to wish his brother and sister-in-law the best of luck but did not stay for the Wyoming ceremony. A number of sources said that the two worlds of Kushner and Kloss collided when their mainly politically liberal friends crossed path with their Trump administration family members, but this was not the case.

Loading...

Trump and Kushner stopped by on Thursday before the Kushner-Kloss friends arrived on Friday, but made a quick exit before the crowd arrived. The confusion came into play when Ivanka Trump posted a photo on her Instagram story of herself and her husband in an outdoorsy setting similar to others who attended the wedding.

A source who attended the wedding said that the photo was not taken at the wedding location in Wyoming, but a White House spokesman would not confirm or deny anything about Ivanka Trump’s travel schedule or personal schedule.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump did attend the first wedding of Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner last fall.