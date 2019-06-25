Jenelle Evans Posts About ‘Momma’s Girl,’ ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Says She Wants ‘Amazing’ Girl To ‘Come Home’

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is missing her daughter Ensley and it seems she’s anxious for her little girl to come home. At this point, however, it doesn’t look as if that’s going to happen yet.

As The Inquisitr detailed earlier, Jenelle and her husband David Eason were spotted heading to court on Tuesday morning for a hearing in their ongoing custody battle. Jenelle and David temporarily lost custody of his daughter Maryssa and her two youngest children, Kaiser and Ensley, after Eason allegedly shot the family’s dog Nugget last April.

Seemingly after the court hearing, the Teen Mom star took to her Instagram page to share some posts of Ensley. In the caption, she referred to her daughter as a “Momma’s Girl” and wrote that she wants Ensley to come home.

The first part of the post included a video of Ensley giggling and messy. The second short video clip showed Jenelle and Ensley chatting with one another. While Evans’ post did garner more than 13,000 likes in the first couple of hours it was on Instagram, it also prompted many critical comments from her followers.

Evans has almost 3 million followers on Instagram and theTeen Mom star tends to generate a lot of buzz whenever she posts. In this case, numerous comments referenced the idea that Jenelle could have Ensley home soon if she were willing to make significant changes in her life.

“You know what you need to do to get all the kids back. You just refuse to do it. There are so many resources for battered women. Open your eyes!!!!!!!”

Another Teen Mom fan wrote, “If you want her to come home, then make a home suitable for her. #LeaveDavid.”

One follower added, “You love being the victim – grow up and take some responsibility for your current situation.”

Additional comments noted that Ensley is probably safer where she is now, which is with Jenelle’s mom Barbara. Others question why she seems to post frequently about Ensley, but not much about her sons Kaiser or Jace.

Not all of the comments were negative toward Jenelle though.

“Blows my mind people are telling you to break the promise you two made to God because he shot a dog that bit his child more than once. Stand by your family and get your kids back.”

According to a recent report by Radar Online, Jenelle is determined to get her children back. Evans supposedly has registered for both marriage counseling and parenting classes, and there are efforts being made to get Eason a psychological evaluation.

For now, it appears that the judge has determined that Jenelle and David’s children will remain with other family members. How far will Jenelle Evans go to regain custody of Ensley and Kaiser? Splitting from David Eason doesn’t seem to be an avenue she’s willing to consider, but the former Teen Mom 2 stars do seem to be taking their court hearings seriously.