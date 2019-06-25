Joe & Kendra Duggar Reveal That They Are Expecting A Baby Girl

The gender reveal included son Garrett.

Joe and Kendra Duggar will be adding a bit more pink into their lives. The reality stars just revealed that their second child is a girl. They are thrilled to be adding this new bundle of joy into their family this November.

The exciting news came on Tuesday via Us Weekly as they revealed the gender of their new baby this time around. Their daughter will join big brother Garrett David, 1, in just a few short months. They announced that they were expecting another child in April.

The Counting On stars decided to blend their son’s first birthday party with their gender reveal party. Garrett played a big part in the family discovering whether they were expecting another boy or a girl.

There was a big reason that Garrett’s birthday photos were in black and white earlier this month when Joe and Kendra posted them on their Instagram account. That’s because there was pink frosting inside the smash cake when their little guy dug into it. The snapshots weren’t in color, because fans would have picked up on the pink before they were ready to make the announcement. The Duggar family is big on picking the perfect time to share their news with fans, and they certainly have more than enough news to share lately.

When Joe and Kendra Duggar were previously asked how many kids they thought they would have, their reply has always been that it’s how many God blesses them with. They expressed to the magazine how much they love being parents.

“Parenting has already proven to be more wonderful than we could have dreamed. Even though we come from large families, there is nothing like having your own children. We are so thrilled that a little girl will be joining our family! Garrett is going to be such a great big brother.”

The Duggar family is certainly growing by leaps and bounds. Jessa Seewald just had her third child, also a little girl, on May 26. In addition to Joe and Kendra, three more couples in the family will be sharing more baby tales this fall. Austin and Joy-Anna Forsyth, Josiah and Lauren Duggar, and Josh and Anna Duggar are all expecting — and are all due this fall. Cousin Amy is also pregnant with her first child, a little boy, and is due in October.

It has been a tough month for the reality TV family, given the recent passing of Grandma Mary Duggar. She was said to have enjoyed all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was looking forward to the little ones on the way, as well.

Congratulations to Joe and Kendra Duggar, and little Garrett, too, as they get ready for this little girl to arrive.