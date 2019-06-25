‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Phyllis Takes On A New Role

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, June 25 brings a new treatment for Victor, Phyllis burning bridges left and right, a new task for Kevin, and lots of concern for Devon.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) tried to reconnect with Nick (Joshua Morrow). Phyllis told her ex that she knew he worried while she was missing, and Nick said he only worried for Summer’s (Hunter King) sake. He also called Phyllis out on helping Adam (Mark Grossman) hack the Dark Horse servers to help him take Christian. While Phyllis denied she would ever hurt Christian, Nick yelled that he’d never believe another word she said and asked her to leave.

Later, Phyllis went to Adam’s and talked about Chance Chancellor again, and he said that Vegas is the past. However, Phyllis didn’t believe him, but she accepted the offer to run Dark Horse. Earlier, Adam gave Kevin (Greg Rikaart) the task of digging up dirt that show’s Nick is an unfit father. Kevin didn’t want to do it, but Kevin also wants Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) safely back with Bella. At Dark Horse, Kevin accessed the servers, and then at Crimson Lights, Kevin told Michael (Christian LeBlanc) that he found something bad, which would allow Adam to hurt a lot of people. Michael said he already warned Adam and he’s prepared to make good on it. When he stopped by Dark Horse, Michael couldn’t believe Phyllis was there, but she defended herself.

Meanwhile, Ana (Loren Lott) worried about Devon (Bryton James). She asked her brother about the panic attack, but he downplayed it. However, Devon admitted he’d stopped taking his medication because it numbed all his feelings. Ana encouraged her brother to take the medication as his doctor prescribed it. Later, Ana told Nate (Sean Dominic) about Devon stopping the medication, and then she mentioned that Elena (Brytni Sarpy) is living in Devon’s shrine to Hilary (Mishael Morgan).

Elena confronted Devon, and he said he was embarrassed about his panic attack. However, Elena wouldn’t allow him to sweep it under the rug, and she said they’d made a mistake since Devon clearly isn’t over Hilary yet. For Elena, there’s another person in their relationship — Hilary. She asked that Devon respect her feelings.

Finally, Victor (Eric Braeden) got the news that he needed to try an experimental treatment. Both Nick and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) encouraged Victor to pursue it despite the side effects of diminished mental capacity. Later on, Nikki vowed to Nick that she’d protect Victor. Meanwhile, Adam stopped by the Ranch to check on Victor, but they ended up arguing while Victor punched a heavy bag for exercise.