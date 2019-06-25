Watch Cameroon Vs. Guinea-Bissau Live Stream: Africa Cup Of Nations 2019 Group F Opener, Start Time, Preview

Defending Africa Cup of Nations champion Cameroon opens quest for back-to-back titles the same way it opened two years ago, by facing Guinea-Bissau.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon open their latest Africa Cup of Nations campaign the same way they opened the last one in 2017 — facing the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau, a West African country of just 1.8 million people whose team is currently ranked 118th in the world, according to FIFA, 67 places below Cameroon. Of course, the Indomitable Lions are going for back-to-back AFCON titles, which would be the first time that feat has been accomplished since Egypt won three in a row from 2006 to 2010, and Cameroon themselves did it in 2000 and 2002. They begin their quest in the first match of the final group to start play in the 2019 tournament, a match that will live stream from Egypt.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Cameroon vs. Guinea-Bissau Tuesday Africa Cup of Nations Group F opening match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Eastern European Time on Tuesday, June 25, at the 18,500-seat Ismailia Stadium, in Ismailia, Egypt.

Cameroon came from behind to defeat Guinea-Bissau 2-1 in their 2017 opener. But they have already had their 2019 tournament imperiled by one of the pay disputes that seem to plague the African game. The Cameroon players refused to board their flight to Egypt until settling on figures for bonuses they will earn for their performance in the tournament, as Quartz reported.

But the team’s coach, former Dutch midfield great Clarence Seedorf, described the team’s training camp in Egypt as “serene” and promised that the bonus dispute will not prove a distraction to his team as they embark on their quest to repeat as African continental champions, as Sports Star reported.

Cameroon will look to 23-year-old Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana to provide the backbone for Cameroon’s repeat title quest. The keeper kept 26 clean sheets in club competition for the Dutch champions last season and played a major role in the team’s surprise run to the UEFA Champions League semifinals, per the BBC.

Cameroon head coach Clarence Seedorf believes that recent off-field issues will not distract his team from their quest for back-to-back AFCON championships. Pete Norton / Getty Images

