Wendy Williams & Kevin Hunter Reportedly ‘Didn’t Show Up’ At Son Kevin Jr.’s Court Hearing

Wendy Williams’ son, Kevin Hunter Jr., appeared in court on Tuesday morning to enter a plea in his assault case, per TMZ. The talk show host and her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter Sr., were both supposed to be present at the hearing alongside their son, but both parents reportedly failed to show up at the hearing. As fans know, Wendy’s son was arrested in May following a physical altercation with his father in New Jersey.

The publication reported that Wendy and Kevin Sr. were planning to “present a united front” and show support for their 18-year-old son in court. Wendy reportedly did not plan to speak at all, but wanted to be there for her son. However, neither parent attended the hearing. Kevin Jr. entered a not guilty plea, but the prosecutor asked for more time to review the case. As TMZ suggested, this will likely lead to a plea bargain or a dismissal of the charges. Kevin Sr. did not initially want to press charges, but prosecutors may choose to press charges anyway because it is a domestic incident.

Although the fight between Kevin Sr. and Kevin Jr. last month may have caused a bit of drama for the family, sources told TMZ that it surprisingly helped ease tensions a bit between Wendy and Kevin Sr. The former couple agreed to be cordial for the sake of their son, but they will still move forward with the divorce.

“There’s still love between us, regardless of the divorce,” Wendy allegedly told a friend, adding that she and Kevin Sr. will work through their differences for their son.

Page Six shared the heavily redacted police report from the incident last week, which revealed that the altercation occurred in the parking lot of a Krauszer’s Food Stores in West Orange, New Jersey. The fight began when Kevin Jr. called his father a “b****,” causing Kevin Sr. to allegedly hit his son with a “closed fist to the face.” Kevin Sr. later denied striking his son.

According to Kevin Jr.’s account, he admitted to calling his father a name and pushing him, which led to the two wrestling with each other. A bystander broke the fight up and the police were called. Wendy was not present at the time of the fight — she had dropped her son off with Kevin Sr. earlier in the evening. As fans know, the television personality moved out of Kevin Sr.’s Livingston, New Jersey home earlier this month and into an apartment in Manhattan, New York.