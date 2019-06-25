Jen Selter Shows Off Signature Curves In Rainbow Pants

Fitness model Jen Selter shares plenty of images that merely showcase her curves, without much information at all in the captions. However, she also seems passionate about helping others to achieve what they want in life. It’s how she got started — she transformed her own body thanks to all her hard work in the gym and realized she could help others transform their bodies as well through sharing her workout videos and more. In a recent photo she shared on her Instagram page, she showed off her curves, and also offered her followers some inspiration.

In the picture, Selter is wearing a bright, rainbow-striped outfit that consists of a tiny crop top and a high waisted, wide leg pair of pants. It’s less form fitting than most of the outfits Selter usually wears, but the pants still showcase her insane backside. In the background, you can see a stunning beach with clean sand and clear blue water.

While Selter looks gorgeous, what many fans really responded to was her caption, in which she reassured fans to embrace the journey of life. Her followers loved the inspirational message, with one commenting “said like the true amazing champion that you are” and another saying “such an inspiration.”

Selter isn’t one of those fitness influencers who just showcases her own body. She wants her fans to be able to follow in her footsteps, so she has business partnerships focused on things like high-protein snack bars, the JenstaBar, and portable blenders, the BlendJet. She seems to be all about finding things that will help her followers. She’s also a trainer on the Fitplan app, so fans can work out with her whenever they want. She shared her body-sculpting secrets with New Beauty in 2017, and also encouraged her fans to love their bodies, no matter what.

“Stop thinking negative thoughts! My first bit of advice is to eliminate all negative thoughts and negative energy about who you are. No one is perfect, embrace your flaws! It’s what makes you, YOU. Your goal should be to be the best version of yourself and that means finding confidence and having a positive outlook on who you are. I always recommend waking up and writing down a few things you love about yourself and using them as a mantra throughout the day. Avoid comparing yourself to others and stay focused on you, your goals and your best qualities.”

Selter is clearly passionate about physical fitness and health, but she also seems to recognize the importance of your mindset and overall attitude towards life.