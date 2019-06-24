Spoilers For ‘The Bachelorette,’ Episode 6: Luke Causes Chaos Again After Hannah’s Racy Date With Garrett

This week, The Bachelorette spoilers reveal that Luke Parker will cause a new round of waves and this time, it’s over Hannah Brown’s one-on-one date with Garrett Powell. Viewers have seen bits and pieces of this upcoming explosion via various previews, and now new sneak peeks break it all down.

Hannah and Garrett will have a one-on-one date where they go bungee jumping together, but this is no ordinary bungee jumping adventure. The two will be wearing very little clothing as they take this jump, and The Bachelorette spoilers hint that Garrett may share a bit more than he should with the guys once he returns to the hotel.

During the last episode, Hannah told the guys they each needed to stay in their lanes. This metaphor will be coming up numerous times in Episode 6 airing on Monday, June 24, but it looks like the guys may not take the hint about minding their own business.

ET Online shares a sneak peek from Episode 6 that shows things getting intense, once again, between Hannah and Luke. The Bachelorette spoilers reveal that Luke will reach out to Hannah at some point, and it looks like things will be a bit heated during this discussion.

Hannah will tell Luke she appreciates that he’s coming to her. That said, Brown explains, the conversation she seemingly had earlier with Luke didn’t sit well with her.

The Bachelorette spoilers reveal that Parker will have said something to Brown about how he wants to introduce her to his family. However, during that earlier talk, he’ll admit that what he heard about her date with Garrett made him question whether he’d be comfortable doing that now.

Brown details that her date with Powell wasn’t an intimate thing at all, but she adds that “even if it was, it’s my body.”

Parker will tell The Bachelorette that he doesn’t want her to misunderstand him and that he’s been excited that their relationship finally seems back on track. Spoilers tease that Hannah will quickly tell him that she’s not so sure it’s back on track. When Luke hedges, it seems that she’ll express explicitly that this relationship between them is definitely not back where it needs to be.

Love is in the air and here comes the drama. Jump into #TheBachelorette tonight at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/03qCxfarji — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 24, 2019

Hannah will also tell Luke that this process isn’t going to work if he’s not going to fully be himself. It sounds as if he’ll promise to keep trying, but this will not be the end of this line of discussion.

Another sneak peek shared by ABC News shows that Luke will butt heads with Garrett over all of this, too. The two men will sit down to talk at some point, and Powell will tell Parker that he didn’t appreciate hearing that Luke went to Hannah to talk about Garrett’s date with her.

Luke will tell Garrett that he felt that the way Powell explained the date to the group when he returned showed Hannah a lack of respect. Garrett will say that talking to Hannah was Luke coming out of his lane.

Luke is about to hit his breaking point on #TheBachelorette, tonight at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/Mx4ECpFjJ5 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 24, 2019

The Bachelorette spoilers share that Luke will respond by saying that when he’s driving in his lane, and he looks and sees something that concerns him, he’s going to want clarity. Parker will then go on to say that he was never trying to tell Brown what she could or couldn’t do with her body, but that he needed more information.

Loading...

As the two continue to banter, Luke will add that by questioning him about his need for clarity, Garrett is now getting into his lane. He’ll ask his fellow contestant to promise that this won’t carry over into the upcoming rose ceremony, but Garrett will say he can’t promise anything.

Things do not end on a particularly good note between these two. The Bachelorette spoilers share that Luke will warn Garrett not to talk about what goes on with Hannah if he doesn’t want Parker to care about it.

It sounds as if fans may be left hanging with more drama at the cocktail party with the rose ceremony carrying over into Episode 7. Spoiler king Reality Steve has said that Garrett will receive a rose on his date, as will Peter Weber on his one-on-one. It also sounds as if Tyler Cameron will have a group date rose, and two guys will end up eliminated before Hannah and the crew move on to the next location.

Will Luke Parker get a rose? The Bachelorette spoilers have teased that he will and probably drive viewers a little crazy given the upcoming round of drama involving him. Hannah Brown just can’t seem to quit Luke Parker and teasers hint that it’s only going to get more intense from here.