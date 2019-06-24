Amazon Replaces Olivia Jade With Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter In College Ad Campaign

Amazon has officially moved on from its partnership with Lori Laughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade, and replaced her with Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe.

Phillippe, 19, daughter of Witherspoon and actor Ryan Phillippe, will replace Olivia in the online retail giant’s “Off to College” decor campaign. Phillippe, a student at the University of California at Berkeley, will be a sophomore this fall. The student recently shared a photo of her dorm room announcing the sponsorship with Amazon. The photo showed the room decorated with affordable items that included a charcoal duvet cover, a small writing table, a framed image of star constellations, stackable canvas storage units, and a distressed rug.

The blond beauty, who is a mini version of her mother, said she was excited for the new semester to begin. Dressed in jeans and a bright yellow top, Phillippe looked every bit the happy college student as she smiled for the camera.

While Phillippe may be looking forward to her days in college, Witherspoon had a more difficult time adjusting to her daughter leaving home in May. The Sweet Home Alabama star revealed on an episode of the Ellen DeGeneres show that she cried in her daughter’s childhood bedroom after she left, USA Today reported.

Phillippe’s Instagram account is typical — filled with selfies, photos of her friends on campus and her boyfriend. Now, it will also include ads for Amazon college decor.

Last year, Amazon struck up a partnership with University of Southern California student Olivia Jade, 19, who is Lori Laughlin’s daughter. Amazon dropped Olivia after the college admissions scandal broke in March.

Loughlin and her designer husband, Mossimo Gianulli, were arrested after allegedly paying USC $500,000 to get Olivia and her sister, Isabella, admitted into the college on the rowing team even though neither girl had experience in the sport. The couple pleaded not guilty to all charges, and they also refused to take a plea deal. The scandal caused several serious ramifications that have affected the family adversely, with Olivia’s Amazon deal being just a small part.

Olivia was also dropped by Sephora, Estée Lauder, TRESemmé, and others. The social media influencer has reportedly moved out of her parents home and was at one time not on speaking terms with her parents.

Loughlin’s career has suffered from the scandal as well. The Hallmark Channel dropped her from the series When Calls the Heart, and Netflix also removed her from its reboot of the series Fuller House.