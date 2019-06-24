‘Pump Rules’: Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Arrive In Kentucky Ahead Of Wedding, He Talks Getting Married

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are getting married this Saturday.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have officially left their home in Los Angeles and traveled east to Cartwright’s hometown in Kentucky, where they are set to wed this Saturday, June 29.

After first telling his Instagram fans and followers that he and Cartwright were “Kentucky bound,” Taylor returned to his Stories page where he shared his excitement about getting married.

“Next time we land back in LA we will be married!!!” he wrote in the caption of a photo of himself and Cartwright on a plane.

While Taylor and Cartwright didn’t appear to be joined by any of their Vanderpump Rules co-stars on the plane, the majority of the cast, many of whom will be serving as bridesmaids and groomsmen, is expected to attend the filmed event.

As fans have seen recently on Instagram, Cartwright showcased a number of photos and videos on Instagram of herself and Taylor enjoying the wedding-related festivities leading up to their wedding, including her two bridal showers and the numerous events they enjoyed in honor of their bachelor and bachelorette parties in Miami.

Taylor and Cartwright became engaged in June of last year and in December, Taylor’s Malibu proposal to Cartwright aired during the season premiere of Vanderpump Rules Season 7.

During a May interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cartwright said that the planning of her and Taylor’s wedding was going well and that the only thing left they had to do was create the seating chart for their big day.

Also during the interview, Taylor and Cartwright shed some light on the recent controversy surrounding Tom Sandoval’s potential role as his best man. As fans will recall, Taylor proclaimed at the Season 7 reunion that he no longer wanted Sandoval to act as such but later said they would be talking about it.

“Of course, he’s in my wedding, he’s one of my best friends. I love him to death,” Taylor explained, failing to reveal whether or not Sandoval had been renamed as his best man.

Loading...

“He’s definitely in the bridal party,” Cartwright added, hinting that Sandoval may have been demoted to a groomsman.

Taylor then confirmed that his future wife would be taking on his real last name, Cauchi, after they wed.

“It’ll be our family name,” he said. “Our kids will have my last name.”

To see more of Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules, which is expected to begin airing on Bravo TV sometime later this year.